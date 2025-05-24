Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders- Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, a three-part Netflix docuseries, explores the tragedy of 1982 when Chicago faced a crisis as seven people died after taking Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules poisoned with cyanide.

Ad

Directed by Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines, with Joe Berlinger as executive producer, the series features exclusive interviews with investigators, victims’ families, and even dives into the mind of suspect James William Lewis.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders premieres on Netflix on May 26, 2025, at 12 am PT. The documentary digs into overlooked evidence, questioning whether a lone killer or a broader conspiracy was behind the random deaths.

Produced by RadicalMedia, it blends archival footage and new testimonies to revisit a case that led to tamper-proof packaging. Viewers can watch Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders on the streaming platform to explore more about the details of a mystery that changed how we trust everyday medicine.

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

When and where to watch Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (Image via Netflix)

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders is available to stream on Netflix starting May 26, 2025, and is accessible worldwide with a Netflix subscription. The ad-supported plan can be availed at $7.99 per month in the US. The plans without ads start $17.99 per month.

Ad

The official synopsis of the Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders documentary reads:

“Chicago, 1982: at least seven people die after ingesting cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules, sparking nationwide panic and one of the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history. Is there one mastermind behind these horrific deaths, or is that simply a convenient scapegoat in a darker conspiracy and potential cover-up?"

Ad

The synopsis continues:

"The series reopens the case that turned the world’s best-selling drug into a terrifying symbol—and changed forever how we view the products in our medicine cabinets.”

All episodes drop at 12 am PT (3 am ET), viewable on devices like smartphones, TVs, or computers via the Netflix app or website.

The table below shows premiere times across different regions, adjusted for local time zones.

Ad

Region Premiere Time (May 26, 2025) United States (PT) 12 am PT United States (ET) 3 am ET United Kingdom 8 am BST India 12:30 pm IST Australia (AEST) 5 pm AEST

Ad

How the Tylenol murders unfolded

Ad

As reported by CNN, the 1982 Chicago Tylenol poisonings started on September 29, when 12-year-old Mary Kellerman of Elk Grove Village swallowed a Tylenol capsule for a sore throat and slumped over and died. Several hours later, 27-year-old Adam Janus of Arlington Heights died after consuming Tylenol for a cold.

Later that night, Adam's brother Stanley Janus, 25, and Stanley's wife, Theresa Janus, 19, each took capsules from the same capsule bottle while grieving at Adam's house; Stanley died that day, and Theresa died on October 1.

Ad

Three more victims came later: Mary McFarland, 31; Paula Prince, 35; and Mary "Lynn" Reiner, 27.

Tests revealed the capsules contained lethal doses of potassium cyanide, up to three times the fatal amount, causing convulsions and respiratory failure. The tainted bottles, from different factories but sold in Chicago-area stores like Walgreens and Jewel, suggested tampering at retail. By October 1, authorities linked the deaths, and Chicago police held a press conference to warn residents.

Johnson & Johnson recalled at least 31 million bottles on October 5, costing them $100 million (about $326 million in 2024). The random killings, with no clear motive, led to widespread fear, prompting Congress to pass the 1983 Tylenol Bill for tamper-proof packaging.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More