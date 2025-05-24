Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders- Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, a three-part Netflix docuseries, explores the tragedy of 1982 when Chicago faced a crisis as seven people died after taking Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules poisoned with cyanide.
Directed by Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines, with Joe Berlinger as executive producer, the series features exclusive interviews with investigators, victims’ families, and even dives into the mind of suspect James William Lewis.
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders premieres on Netflix on May 26, 2025, at 12 am PT. The documentary digs into overlooked evidence, questioning whether a lone killer or a broader conspiracy was behind the random deaths.
Produced by RadicalMedia, it blends archival footage and new testimonies to revisit a case that led to tamper-proof packaging. Viewers can watch Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders on the streaming platform to explore more about the details of a mystery that changed how we trust everyday medicine.
When and where to watch Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders is available to stream on Netflix starting May 26, 2025, and is accessible worldwide with a Netflix subscription. The ad-supported plan can be availed at $7.99 per month in the US. The plans without ads start $17.99 per month.
The official synopsis of the Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders documentary reads:
“Chicago, 1982: at least seven people die after ingesting cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules, sparking nationwide panic and one of the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history. Is there one mastermind behind these horrific deaths, or is that simply a convenient scapegoat in a darker conspiracy and potential cover-up?"
The synopsis continues:
"The series reopens the case that turned the world’s best-selling drug into a terrifying symbol—and changed forever how we view the products in our medicine cabinets.”
All episodes drop at 12 am PT (3 am ET), viewable on devices like smartphones, TVs, or computers via the Netflix app or website.
The table below shows premiere times across different regions, adjusted for local time zones.
How the Tylenol murders unfolded
As reported by CNN, the 1982 Chicago Tylenol poisonings started on September 29, when 12-year-old Mary Kellerman of Elk Grove Village swallowed a Tylenol capsule for a sore throat and slumped over and died. Several hours later, 27-year-old Adam Janus of Arlington Heights died after consuming Tylenol for a cold.
Later that night, Adam's brother Stanley Janus, 25, and Stanley's wife, Theresa Janus, 19, each took capsules from the same capsule bottle while grieving at Adam's house; Stanley died that day, and Theresa died on October 1.
Three more victims came later: Mary McFarland, 31; Paula Prince, 35; and Mary "Lynn" Reiner, 27.
Tests revealed the capsules contained lethal doses of potassium cyanide, up to three times the fatal amount, causing convulsions and respiratory failure. The tainted bottles, from different factories but sold in Chicago-area stores like Walgreens and Jewel, suggested tampering at retail. By October 1, authorities linked the deaths, and Chicago police held a press conference to warn residents.
Johnson & Johnson recalled at least 31 million bottles on October 5, costing them $100 million (about $326 million in 2024). The random killings, with no clear motive, led to widespread fear, prompting Congress to pass the 1983 Tylenol Bill for tamper-proof packaging.
