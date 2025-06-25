Countdown season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Countdown season 1 is a crime drama series that premiered on June 25, 2025, on Prime Video. Featuring 13 episodes, the series will come to an end on September 3, 2025. It is created and written by Derek Haas, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

The series is directed by Jonathan Brown, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Lisa Robinson, Avi Youabian, Rashidi Natara Harper, Eric Stoltz, Chris Grismer, and Tess Malone. Countdown season 1 stars Jensen Ackles as the LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who goes undercover to track down the killer of a Homeland Security officer and stumbles upon a terrorist plot targeting millions of innocent civilians.

The official synopsis of Countdown season 1, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

"When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate."

It continues:

"But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions."

Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, and others star in Countdown season 1

1) Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum

An image of Jensen Ackles from Countdown season 1 (Image via Instagram/ @realericdane)

Countdown season 1's protagonist, Mark Meachum, is a homicide detective who is recruited to a covert task force investigating the murder of a Homeland security officer. His team members hail from the FBI, DEA, and the Secret Service.

Jensen Ackles rose to prominence playing Dean Winchester in the fantasy drama series Supernatural, alongside Jared Padalecki, from 2005 to 2020.

His other long-running role was playing Eric Brady in the soap opera Days of Our Lives, from 1997 to 2000. He has starred as Ben/Soldier Boy in The Boys, Jason Teague in Smallville, Beau Arlen in Big Sky, and the twin super soldiers Ben/X5-493 and Alec/X5-494 in Dark Angel.

In 2009, Ackles played Tom Hanniger in the slasher film My Bloody Valentine 3D, which became a box office hit. He has voiced Jason Todd / Red Hood in the direct-to-video animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood and Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman: The Long Halloween, Legion Of Super-Heroes, and Justice League: Warworld.

2) Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras

Jessica Camacho seen as Amber Oliveras in Countdown season 1 (Image via Instagram/ @thejessicacamacho)

In Countdown season 1, Amber Oliveras is a DEA agent who joins the covert task force and works closely with Mark on the dangerous mission.

Jessica Camacho's film credits include Think Like a Man, Veronica Mars, Crave: The Fast Life, A Christmas Proposal, and Suburban Gothic, among others.

Her most prominent television roles include playing the FBI agent Sophie Foster in the supernatural series Sleepy Hollow, Emily Lopez in the legal drama All Rise, and Santana in the action thriller Taken. She has also guest-starred in popular shows like Gossip Girl, Dexter, Bones, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Castle, Rizzoli & Isles, to name a few.

Moreover, she has appeared in the recurring role of Gypsy/ Cynthia Reynolds in the superhero series The Flash, Pilar Cortez in the drama series Last Resort, and Jade Quinn/ Janice Morrell in police procedural drama Bosch: Legacy.

3) Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe

Eric Dane as seen in Countdown season 1 (Image via Instagram/ @realericdane)

Nathan Blythe is the head of the task force and Mark's boss in Countdown season 1. He oversees the operation and guides the agents as they uncover a deadly terrorist plot that threatens to claim the lives of millions of citizens.

Eric Dane's breakout role was playing Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, in ABC's medical drama series, Grey's Anatomy.

Among his other memorable roles are Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, Jason Dean in Charmed, and Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship. The 52-year-old actor has appeared in films like Marley & Me, X-Men: The Last Stand, Valentine's Day, American Carnage, Burlesque, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

4) Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd

An image of actress Violett Beane from Countdown season 1 (Image via Instagram/ @violettbeane)

As a tech expert, Evan Shepherd is an invaluable asset to the task force. She helps her team uncover the secret terrorist plot and uses her skills to bring the criminals to justice in Countdown season 1.

On the big screen, Violett Beane was seen as Jen Gates in Drop, Markie Cameron in Truth or Dare, and Lindsay in Slash.

In 2024, Violett played the leading role of Imogene Scott in the mystery series Death and Other Details on Hulu. She had a recurring role in The Flash as Jesse Wells/ Jesse Quick, The Leftovers as Taylor, and The Resident as Lily Kendall. Her other prominent role includes playing Cara Bloom in the comedy drama series God Friended Me from 2018 to 2020.

Supporing cast members of Countdown season 1

An image of the cast from the Amazon Prime Video series Countdown season 1 (Image via Instagram/ @realericdane)

Bogdan Yasinski as Borys Volchek

Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell

Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau

Rachel Armstrong as Heather

Merrick McCartha as DA Grayson Valwell/District Attorney Grayson Valwell

Jonathan von Mering as Andrej

Jonathan Togo as Damon Drew

Matt Kaminsky as Jerry

Nikolay Moss as Danill

Nick Bardin as Dmitry Kotov

Cameron Gayden as Memo

Ryan de Quintal as Rolf/Rolf Morozov

Kamy D. Bruder as Kirill

Scot Ruggles as Adic Jay Tostrud

Nas Akkerman as Shopper

Milo Ventimiglia as Robert Darden

Brent Sexton as Dennis

Leith M. Burke as Maurice Spellman

Samson Moeakiola as Sam Johnson

J.J. Soria as Javi Lopez

Emily Bridges as Meredith Darden

Nicole Lyn as Amina Finau

Toby Larsen as Zach Darden

Chris Marroy as Daniels

Ryan Padilla as BPD Jordan

Grace Jenkins as Cameron Finau

Sean Sekino as Chun

Hudson Brown as Delphi Manager Gregory

Michanne Quinney as the Paramedic

Stephanie T. Keefer as Karen

Christian Barber as LAPD Sgt. Hugh Lambert

Dima Savyan as Anton

Autumn Layne as Kennedy Finau

Gregory Gast as Dale

Aaron Blakely as Charles

Erik Marion as the ER Doctor

Péter Végh as Kostenko

Tim Abell as Warden Gil Thompson

Nicola Bertram as Amy Moreno

Steve Filice as Police Chief

Charles Kim as SA Steve Cha

Jacob Figueroa as Cedro

Ryan Pratton as Galen

Chet Grissom as Jim Talbott

Robb Zbacnik as Prison Guard

Brittany Freeth as Marta

Nicholas Stoesser as Sam

Kevin Acevedo as Erasmo

Greg Benson as Dr. Condrey

Jordyn Denning as Rosemary

P.K. Simone as Van Herron

Pancho Cardena as Gregorio Ruiz

Matthew Gudernatch as Writer

Marcus DeAnda as Gerardo

Marypat Farrell as the Socialite Francine

Boise Holmes as DHS Chief Officer

Alastair Bayardo as Surgeon

Panna Dominika Bíró as Kira

Jo-Marie Lawrence as Stella Myers

Rey Laredo as MBP Guard

Troy Blendell as SSA Ray Kubler

David Douglas as Coach Frank

Roderick Hill as Clarke

Devin Looc as Bruno

Nick Wittman as Matt Woodley

Tamás Podlovics as Pilot

Krisztián Csákvári as Vlad

Joy Sung Kim as Korean Woman

Jayne Han as Jee Kim

Anna Barraza as Latina Girl

Alan Silva as Gabriel

Deanne Black as Gilly

Lily Keene as Sharon

Jules Willcox as Caty Blythe

Ronnie Gene Blevins as Mike Collins

Vincent Foster as an Older Man

Sam Daly as Aynesworth

Kurt Yue as Ho

Joe Pistone as John Ross

Alex Sgambati as Kara

Lacey Claire Rogers as Officer Hannah

Betsy Beutler as Val Sparks

Brian Yang as Kieran Teo

Rico E. Anderson as Randall Tooks

Bradley Snedeker as Detective Flagler

Karina Noelle Castillo as Carmela

Valerie Loo as Venetia Lim

Anna Mhairi as Danielle

Joshua Dov as Hopper

Mark Rowe as Rory Grogan

Patrick Hume as Trevor Kellen TK Pasternak

Angel Rivera as Troy Ballard

Dan Warner as Morris

Andre Boyer as Tanaka

Nicholas Wagner as the Federal Civilian Worker

Julie Craig as Reilly Miller

Denzel Johnson as Clausen

Carolyne Maraghi as Jaqueline

Scott Broderick as Del Kilmartin

Danny Minnick as Cigs

Christopher Lusti as Worthington

Sam Breslin Wright as Roger Langbert

Dwayne Standridge as Agent Connelly

Matisse Mazur as Dougray Rawlston

Vick Sabian as Raman

Maurice Webster as Terry

Aaron Ford as Bonner

Zack Sayenko as Lubomir Piskun

Selina Hui as the Tourist

Harry Santiago as the LAPD Detective

Aaron Marshall as Hunter 1

Adrian M. Mompoint as Cione

Aaron DJ Williams as Neighbor

Pasha D. Lychnikoff

Daniel Chernish

Adam J. Harrington

Ana Alexander

Amanda Brooks

Duke Davis Roberts

Mark Puchinsky

Stephen Monroe Taylor

Rustic Bodomov as Radoslav (uncredited)

Marco Vazzano as Javi's Bodyguard (uncredited)

Ara Storm as Neighbor (uncredited)

Ithaka Darin as Pappas Swineherd (uncredited)

Viewers can watch all episodes of Countdown season 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

