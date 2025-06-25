Countdown season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Countdown season 1 is a crime drama series that premiered on June 25, 2025, on Prime Video. Featuring 13 episodes, the series will come to an end on September 3, 2025. It is created and written by Derek Haas, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer.
The series is directed by Jonathan Brown, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Lisa Robinson, Avi Youabian, Rashidi Natara Harper, Eric Stoltz, Chris Grismer, and Tess Malone. Countdown season 1 stars Jensen Ackles as the LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who goes undercover to track down the killer of a Homeland Security officer and stumbles upon a terrorist plot targeting millions of innocent civilians.
The official synopsis of Countdown season 1, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:
"When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate."
It continues:
"But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions."
Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, and others star in Countdown season 1
1) Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum
Countdown season 1's protagonist, Mark Meachum, is a homicide detective who is recruited to a covert task force investigating the murder of a Homeland security officer. His team members hail from the FBI, DEA, and the Secret Service.
Jensen Ackles rose to prominence playing Dean Winchester in the fantasy drama series Supernatural, alongside Jared Padalecki, from 2005 to 2020.
His other long-running role was playing Eric Brady in the soap opera Days of Our Lives, from 1997 to 2000. He has starred as Ben/Soldier Boy in The Boys, Jason Teague in Smallville, Beau Arlen in Big Sky, and the twin super soldiers Ben/X5-493 and Alec/X5-494 in Dark Angel.
In 2009, Ackles played Tom Hanniger in the slasher film My Bloody Valentine 3D, which became a box office hit. He has voiced Jason Todd / Red Hood in the direct-to-video animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood and Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman: The Long Halloween, Legion Of Super-Heroes, and Justice League: Warworld.
2) Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras
In Countdown season 1, Amber Oliveras is a DEA agent who joins the covert task force and works closely with Mark on the dangerous mission.
Jessica Camacho's film credits include Think Like a Man, Veronica Mars, Crave: The Fast Life, A Christmas Proposal, and Suburban Gothic, among others.
Her most prominent television roles include playing the FBI agent Sophie Foster in the supernatural series Sleepy Hollow, Emily Lopez in the legal drama All Rise, and Santana in the action thriller Taken. She has also guest-starred in popular shows like Gossip Girl, Dexter, Bones, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Castle, Rizzoli & Isles, to name a few.
Moreover, she has appeared in the recurring role of Gypsy/ Cynthia Reynolds in the superhero series The Flash, Pilar Cortez in the drama series Last Resort, and Jade Quinn/ Janice Morrell in police procedural drama Bosch: Legacy.
3) Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe
Nathan Blythe is the head of the task force and Mark's boss in Countdown season 1. He oversees the operation and guides the agents as they uncover a deadly terrorist plot that threatens to claim the lives of millions of citizens.
Eric Dane's breakout role was playing Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, in ABC's medical drama series, Grey's Anatomy.
Among his other memorable roles are Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, Jason Dean in Charmed, and Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship. The 52-year-old actor has appeared in films like Marley & Me, X-Men: The Last Stand, Valentine's Day, American Carnage, Burlesque, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
4) Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd
As a tech expert, Evan Shepherd is an invaluable asset to the task force. She helps her team uncover the secret terrorist plot and uses her skills to bring the criminals to justice in Countdown season 1.
On the big screen, Violett Beane was seen as Jen Gates in Drop, Markie Cameron in Truth or Dare, and Lindsay in Slash.
In 2024, Violett played the leading role of Imogene Scott in the mystery series Death and Other Details on Hulu. She had a recurring role in The Flash as Jesse Wells/ Jesse Quick, The Leftovers as Taylor, and The Resident as Lily Kendall. Her other prominent role includes playing Cara Bloom in the comedy drama series God Friended Me from 2018 to 2020.
Supporing cast members of Countdown season 1
- Bogdan Yasinski as Borys Volchek
- Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell
- Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau
- Rachel Armstrong as Heather
- Merrick McCartha as DA Grayson Valwell/District Attorney Grayson Valwell
- Jonathan von Mering as Andrej
- Jonathan Togo as Damon Drew
- Matt Kaminsky as Jerry
- Nikolay Moss as Danill
- Nick Bardin as Dmitry Kotov
- Cameron Gayden as Memo
- Ryan de Quintal as Rolf/Rolf Morozov
- Kamy D. Bruder as Kirill
- Scot Ruggles as Adic Jay Tostrud
- Nas Akkerman as Shopper
- Milo Ventimiglia as Robert Darden
- Brent Sexton as Dennis
- Leith M. Burke as Maurice Spellman
- Samson Moeakiola as Sam Johnson
- J.J. Soria as Javi Lopez
- Emily Bridges as Meredith Darden
- Nicole Lyn as Amina Finau
- Toby Larsen as Zach Darden
- Chris Marroy as Daniels
- Ryan Padilla as BPD Jordan
- Grace Jenkins as Cameron Finau
- Sean Sekino as Chun
- Hudson Brown as Delphi Manager Gregory
- Michanne Quinney as the Paramedic
- Stephanie T. Keefer as Karen
- Christian Barber as LAPD Sgt. Hugh Lambert
- Dima Savyan as Anton
- Autumn Layne as Kennedy Finau
- Gregory Gast as Dale
- Aaron Blakely as Charles
- Erik Marion as the ER Doctor
- Péter Végh as Kostenko
- Tim Abell as Warden Gil Thompson
- Nicola Bertram as Amy Moreno
- Steve Filice as Police Chief
- Charles Kim as SA Steve Cha
- Jacob Figueroa as Cedro
- Ryan Pratton as Galen
- Chet Grissom as Jim Talbott
- Robb Zbacnik as Prison Guard
- Brittany Freeth as Marta
- Nicholas Stoesser as Sam
- Kevin Acevedo as Erasmo
- Greg Benson as Dr. Condrey
- Jordyn Denning as Rosemary
- P.K. Simone as Van Herron
- Pancho Cardena as Gregorio Ruiz
- Matthew Gudernatch as Writer
- Marcus DeAnda as Gerardo
- Marypat Farrell as the Socialite Francine
- Boise Holmes as DHS Chief Officer
- Alastair Bayardo as Surgeon
- Panna Dominika Bíró as Kira
- Jo-Marie Lawrence as Stella Myers
- Rey Laredo as MBP Guard
- Troy Blendell as SSA Ray Kubler
- David Douglas as Coach Frank
- Roderick Hill as Clarke
- Devin Looc as Bruno
- Nick Wittman as Matt Woodley
- Tamás Podlovics as Pilot
- Krisztián Csákvári as Vlad
- Joy Sung Kim as Korean Woman
- Jayne Han as Jee Kim
- Anna Barraza as Latina Girl
- Alan Silva as Gabriel
- Deanne Black as Gilly
- Lily Keene as Sharon
- Jules Willcox as Caty Blythe
- Ronnie Gene Blevins as Mike Collins
- Vincent Foster as an Older Man
- Sam Daly as Aynesworth
- Kurt Yue as Ho
- Joe Pistone as John Ross
- Alex Sgambati as Kara
- Lacey Claire Rogers as Officer Hannah
- Betsy Beutler as Val Sparks
- Brian Yang as Kieran Teo
- Rico E. Anderson as Randall Tooks
- Bradley Snedeker as Detective Flagler
- Karina Noelle Castillo as Carmela
- Valerie Loo as Venetia Lim
- Anna Mhairi as Danielle
- Joshua Dov as Hopper
- Mark Rowe as Rory Grogan
- Patrick Hume as Trevor Kellen TK Pasternak
- Angel Rivera as Troy Ballard
- Dan Warner as Morris
- Andre Boyer as Tanaka
- Nicholas Wagner as the Federal Civilian Worker
- Julie Craig as Reilly Miller
- Denzel Johnson as Clausen
- Carolyne Maraghi as Jaqueline
- Scott Broderick as Del Kilmartin
- Danny Minnick as Cigs
- Christopher Lusti as Worthington
- Sam Breslin Wright as Roger Langbert
- Dwayne Standridge as Agent Connelly
- Matisse Mazur as Dougray Rawlston
- Vick Sabian as Raman
- Maurice Webster as Terry
- Aaron Ford as Bonner
- Zack Sayenko as Lubomir Piskun
- Selina Hui as the Tourist
- Harry Santiago as the LAPD Detective
- Aaron Marshall as Hunter 1
- Adrian M. Mompoint as Cione
- Aaron DJ Williams as Neighbor
- Pasha D. Lychnikoff
- Daniel Chernish
- Adam J. Harrington
- Ana Alexander
- Amanda Brooks
- Duke Davis Roberts
- Mark Puchinsky
- Stephen Monroe Taylor
- Rustic Bodomov as Radoslav (uncredited)
- Marco Vazzano as Javi's Bodyguard (uncredited)
- Ara Storm as Neighbor (uncredited)
- Ithaka Darin as Pappas Swineherd (uncredited)
Viewers can watch all episodes of Countdown season 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.