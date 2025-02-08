Critics Choice Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. On February 7, 2025, the 30th annual event celebrated the best movies as well as TV shows of the year.

Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony for the third year in a row. It was delayed because of wildfires in Los Angeles. Despite the challenges, the event continued and highlighted some exciting moments, and announced the winners of the night.

One of the biggest wins was Anora, which won Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. The film received seven nominations but only won one important award.

Wicked had a significant presence, taking home three awards, including Best Director for Jon M. Chu. Emilia Pérez and The Substance each won three awards, showing the variety of talent and creativity among the nominees in 2025.

Actors like Demi Moore and Adrien Brody continued to succeed this award season by winning in their categories. Shōgun ruled the television awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, impressing everyone in its first season.

Critics Choice Awards 2025 winners

Motion Pictures wins at the Critics Choice Awards:

Best Picture: Anora

Anora Best Actor: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist Best Actress: Demi Moore – The Substance

Demi Moore – The Substance Best Director: Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Jon M. Chu – Wicked Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan – Conclave

Peter Straughan – Conclave Best Song: “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille Best Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell – Wicked

Paul Tazewell – Wicked Best Hair and Makeup: Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance

Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance Best Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two Best Score: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers Best Original Screenplay: Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance Best Foreign Language Film: Emilia Pérez

Emilia Pérez Best Comedy (Tie): A Real Pain & Deadpool & Wolverine

A Real Pain & Deadpool & Wolverine Best Editing: Marco Costa – Challengers

Marco Costa – Challengers Best Young Actor/Actress: Maisy Stella – My Old Ass

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass Best Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez Best Animated Feature: The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot Best Acting Ensemble: Conclave

Television wins at the Critics Choice Awards:

Best Drama Series: Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Shōgun (FX / Hulu) Best Actress in a Drama Series: Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) Best Comedy Series: Hacks (HBO | Max)

Hacks (HBO | Max) Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max) Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Best Limited Series: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max) Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max) Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix) Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max) Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+) Best Movie Made for Television: Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix) Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix) Best Animated Series: X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+) Best Talk Show: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix) Best Comedy Special: Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

While the Critics Choice Awards might be over, the award season has only just begun. In the long roster of upcoming award shows, fans can look out for the SAG and BAFTAs, which are slated for February, and the Oscars which is to be held in March.

