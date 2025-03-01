Daredevil: Born Again - Full list of cast and characters in the Marvel Disney+ series

Daredevil: Born Again is set to bring Matt Murdock back to the small screens after his Netflix series was cut short in 2018 with only three seasons. The upcoming show will fully integrate the Daredevil franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe while continuing the story from the Netflix series.

Ad

In Daredevil: Born Again, fans will finally see Charlie Cox return as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen as he takes on brand-new villains and is reunited with some old ones. Opposing him once again, Vincent D'Onofrio will return as The Kingpin, stepping back into the role of the notorious crime lord.

However, that's not all, as a bunch of previous Daredevil alumni are set to return for the series while a few new ones will be introduced as well.

Ad

Trending

Daredevil: Born Again's cast and characters explored

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil (Image via Marvel)

In Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox will finally reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Following the cancellation of the Netflix series, Cox made cameo appearances in Marvel films and shows such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo. However, this time, he returns to lead his own Marvel series once more.

Ad

In the show, fans will get to see a broken Matt Murdock who stops being Daredevil after a line is crossed. But the rise of a new threat pulls him out of retirement.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin (Image via Marvel)

In Daredevil: Born Again, Vincent D'Onofrio will also return as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Like Cox, D'Onofrio made brief appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Hawkeye and Echo. However, he gets to finally fight his arch-nemesis again this time around.

Ad

In the upcoming show, Wilson Fisk will become the mayor of New York City and will be taking the fight to the vigilantes.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher

Jon Bernthal as The Punisher (Image via Marvel)

Just like the Netflix Daredevil series, The Punisher was canceled by the streamer as well in its second season. However, the MCU will be bringing back Jon Bernthal as The Punisher once again in the upcoming Daredevil series.

Ad

As of now, it remains unclear exactly what Punisher's role in the show will be, but fans can certainly expect him and Daredevil to fight alongside each other.

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter (Image via Marvel)

At the end of Daredevil season 3, it was teased that Benjamin Poindexter was fully set to become Bullseye the next time fans would get to see him. However, with the show being cut short, that never happened. This time around, Wilson Bethel will return to portray the supervillain once more.

Ad

The trailers have already teased a big fight between him and Matt Murdock at the start of the season, which will have heavy implications for Murdock's life.

Other cast members of Daredevil: Born Again explored

Daredevil: Born Again will also see the return of Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. Alongside them, several new characters will be introduced. The other remaining confirmed characters appearing in the show:

Ad

Margarita Levievea as Heather Glenn

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Nikki M. James as Kristen McDuffie

Genneya Walton as BB Urich

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

For further updates on the upcoming Daredevil series, be sure to stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback