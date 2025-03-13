Dark Winds season 2 recap: All to know before watching season 3

After AMC's Dark Winds season 2 success, the series returns for season 3, with its first episode airing on March 9, 2025. It is available on AMC in the United States of America and Amazon Prime in other regions. Fans can expect a new episode every week on Sunday, with this season expected to be eight episodes long.

Ad

The show is a true adaptation of the Leaphorn & Chee detective novel series by Tony Hillerman, with Dark Winds season 2 adapting the 1980s novel People of Darkness. Zahn Mclarnon and Kiowa Gordon reprise their roles as Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee from Dark Winds season 2.

The series has already been renewed for season 4, which will consist of eight episodes. As the series heads into season 3 of this gritty psychological thriller, here's everything we know.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Recap of Dark Winds season 2: The story so far of detective duo Joe and Jim

Season 1 highlights

The first season of AMC's western noir thriller introduces the audience to Navajo tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, the detective pairing that forms the show's core.

Season 1 follows Joe and Jim as they resolve a complex case involving events such as an armored truck heist, a double homicide involving two Native Americans, spiritual mysticism, and deep-seated corruption in the Navajo. The season finale ends with an epic showdown, leaving Leaphorn to deal with personal grief and unresolved tension.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Events surrounding Dark Winds season 2

New mysteries and rising tension

Leaphorn and Chee tackle a new case related to their past, which involves a gruesome murder at a local archaeological site. It soon becomes a bigger conspiracy surrounding the illegal smuggling of artifacts, leading them to discover deep-rooted secrets within the Navajo community.

Leaphorn is seen to be struggling to cope with his son's death as his past continues to haunt him, making it difficult for him to keep up with his work. Internal conflict and powerful enemies make it more challenging for Leaphorn to work the case in Dark Winds season 2.

Ad

Jim Chee is pursuing a case independently after leaving the FBI and working as a private detective. Unfortunately, he returns to the world he tried to leave behind, as the case ties into Leaphorn's investigation, forcing him to confront difficult questions about his loyalty, justice, and identity.

Bernadette evolves into a more prominent character

Bernadette Manuelito, played by Jessica Matten, has been given a more prominent role in the storyline for Dark Winds season 2. The audience can expect her significance to grow in the upcoming seasons. Manuelito endures great challenges that test her professional and mental strength throughout the season.

Ad

Ruthless antagonists and key twists

Dark Winds season 2 sees the introduction of a ruthless villain, Colton Wolf, who is responsible for a string of murders surrounding the Navajo community and is ultimately caught by the detectives. Eventually, certain evidences help tie Colton with B.J. Vines, the man responsible for misleading Colton to attack, and the explosion that caused the death of Leaphorn's son.

The season finale delivers a shocking betrayal and a cliffhanger, leaving the audience with numerous questions surrounding the key characters.

Ad

What to expect from Dark Winds season 3

Ad

Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito can be expected to navigate dangerous waters surrounding another mystery case in season 3. The Dark Winds season 3 trailer assures the audience of another season filled with mind-boggling conspiracies, intense action, a mysterious case, and great psychological depth.

AMC's Dark Winds, created by Graham Roland, has a special cameo in season 3 by both executive producers - Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (famous for his novel series, which inspired the Game of Thrones series). The audience can embrace themselves for another epic atmospheric crime drama.

Ad

Stay tuned for further updates on Dark Winds season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback