Dark Winds soundtrack: Complete list of all the songs featured in the series

Dark Winds, the psychological thriller series set in the 1970s Southwest, is acclaimed not only for its compelling narrative but also for its evocative soundtrack.

Ad

The atmosphere is set within the 1970s and places the viewers under the footprints of Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and his deputy Jim Chee, deep into the Navajo Nation and their mercilessly intense investigations. Truly, music plays a very important role in the caprice of setting the mood as well as building the suspense and authenticating the time and place of the show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The soundtrack from Dark Winds brings a musical transition from classic rock, blues, and Native American inspired music through soundscapes to create a highly rich and atmospheric listening experience.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Each track reflects the diverse emotional weight of the story, from the struggles and cultural concerns to the resilience of the characters. Be it an incredibly haunting melody, or an old classic, all in the running is done with the utmost precision to leave the audience diving deeper into the story of Dark Winds.

Ad

This guide has all of the songs associated with the series for those who are enchanted by Dark Winds' music and want to explore them.

Songs featured in Dark Winds

The soundtrack of Dark Winds includes a mix of classic songs and original compositions that set the mood for each episode. Below is a list of the most notable songs featured in season 1:

Episode 1: Monster Slayer

Ad

How Can You Win by Parish Hall and Season of the Witch by Donovan

Episode 2: The Male Rain Approaches

Bye-Bye by Up With People and Speedy Gonzales by Pat Boone

Episode 3: K’e

You Got a Spell On Me by Bill Wright, Louise by Canned Heat, and Working Class Hero by John Lennon

Episode 4: Hooghandi

Short Change by The Spencer Davis Group and a reprise of Season of the Witch

Episode 5: Ha’íínlni

Ad

King of the Golden Hall by Stonehenge

Episode 6: HózhóoNaasháa

This Land is My Land by The Harvesters

Complete List of Songs in Dark Winds season 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Season 2, Episode 1: Na'niłkaadii

Where Evil Grows – The Poppy Family, Terry Jacks, Susan Jacks

Midnight Rider – The Allman Brothers Band

Invitation to the Blues – Roger Miller

Kiss an Angel Good Mornin' – Charley Pride

Bootleg – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Death Don't Have No Mercy (Live) – Hot Tuna

B.I.A – Floyd Red Crow Westerman

Season 2, Episode 2: Wonders of the Unknown

Laughing – David Crosby

Bagatelle in A Minor, 'Für Elise' – Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by Jenő Jandó

You Got the Silver – The Rolling Stones

Ad

Season 2, Episode 3: Antigonish

Bagatelle No. 25 in A Minor, 'Für Elise' – Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by Jenő Jandó

ch. 1222 – Joe Rainey

In the Still of the Nite – The Five Satins

Season 2, Episode 4: The March

Hello Gabriela – Charlie Clouser

Season 2, Episode 5: Black Hole Sun

Lollipop – Carly Hill

Mr. Big – Free

Northern Sky – Nick Drake

Black Magic Woman – Fleetwood Mac

Veterans Song – Delbert Blackhorse

Season 2, Episode 6: Hózhó náhásdlįį

Love Ain't for Keeping (Remastered 2022) – The Who

Got to Get Better in a Little While – Derek & The Dominos

I Got a Woman – Andwella

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Bob Dylan

Better to Find Out for Yourself – Buffy Sainte-Marie

Birds – Neil Young

Have You Ever Seen the Rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Ad

Where to listen to the Dark Winds soundtrack?

Ad

For fans who want to relive the experience, the soundtrack is available on various streaming platforms. Many of the featured songs can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Some original compositions created specifically for the series may be included in future official releases.

For Dark Winds, soundscape cannot be separated and is an integral part of its charm. From classic rock to culturally significant tracks, the music enhances the storytelling and immerses the audience in the world of the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback