Dark Winds soundtrack: Complete list of all the songs featured in the series

By Soniya
Modified Mar 23, 2025 18:48 GMT
Dark winds complete soundtrack list (Image via AMC Prime Video)
Dark Winds, the psychological thriller series set in the 1970s Southwest, is acclaimed not only for its compelling narrative but also for its evocative soundtrack.

The atmosphere is set within the 1970s and places the viewers under the footprints of Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and his deputy Jim Chee, deep into the Navajo Nation and their mercilessly intense investigations. Truly, music plays a very important role in the caprice of setting the mood as well as building the suspense and authenticating the time and place of the show.

The soundtrack from Dark Winds brings a musical transition from classic rock, blues, and Native American inspired music through soundscapes to create a highly rich and atmospheric listening experience.

Each track reflects the diverse emotional weight of the story, from the struggles and cultural concerns to the resilience of the characters. Be it an incredibly haunting melody, or an old classic, all in the running is done with the utmost precision to leave the audience diving deeper into the story of Dark Winds.

This guide has all of the songs associated with the series for those who are enchanted by Dark Winds' music and want to explore them.

Songs featured in Dark Winds

The soundtrack of Dark Winds includes a mix of classic songs and original compositions that set the mood for each episode. Below is a list of the most notable songs featured in season 1:

Episode 1: Monster Slayer

  • How Can You Win by Parish Hall and Season of the Witch by Donovan

Episode 2: The Male Rain Approaches

  • Bye-Bye by Up With People and Speedy Gonzales by Pat Boone

Episode 3: K’e

  • You Got a Spell On Me by Bill Wright, Louise by Canned Heat, and Working Class Hero by John Lennon

Episode 4: Hooghandi

  • Short Change by The Spencer Davis Group and a reprise of Season of the Witch

Episode 5: Ha’íínlni

  • King of the Golden Hall by Stonehenge

Episode 6: HózhóoNaasháa

  • This Land is My Land by The Harvesters

Complete List of Songs in Dark Winds season 2

Season 2, Episode 1: Na'niłkaadii

  • Where Evil Grows – The Poppy Family, Terry Jacks, Susan Jacks
  • Midnight Rider – The Allman Brothers Band
  • Invitation to the Blues – Roger Miller
  • Kiss an Angel Good Mornin' – Charley Pride
  • Bootleg – Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Death Don't Have No Mercy (Live) – Hot Tuna
  • B.I.A – Floyd Red Crow Westerman

Season 2, Episode 2: Wonders of the Unknown

  • Laughing – David Crosby
  • Bagatelle in A Minor, 'Für Elise' – Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by Jenő Jandó
  • You Got the Silver – The Rolling Stones
Season 2, Episode 3: Antigonish

  • Bagatelle No. 25 in A Minor, 'Für Elise' – Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by Jenő Jandó
  • ch. 1222 – Joe Rainey
  • In the Still of the Nite – The Five Satins

Season 2, Episode 4: The March

  • Hello Gabriela – Charlie Clouser

Season 2, Episode 5: Black Hole Sun

  • Lollipop – Carly Hill
  • Mr. Big – Free
  • Northern Sky – Nick Drake
  • Black Magic Woman – Fleetwood Mac
  • Veterans Song – Delbert Blackhorse

Season 2, Episode 6: Hózhó náhásdlįį

  • Love Ain't for Keeping (Remastered 2022) – The Who
  • Got to Get Better in a Little While – Derek & The Dominos
  • I Got a Woman – Andwella
  • Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Bob Dylan
  • Better to Find Out for Yourself – Buffy Sainte-Marie
  • Birds – Neil Young
  • Have You Ever Seen the Rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival
Where to listen to the Dark Winds soundtrack?

youtube-cover
For fans who want to relive the experience, the soundtrack is available on various streaming platforms. Many of the featured songs can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Some original compositions created specifically for the series may be included in future official releases.

For Dark Winds, soundscape cannot be separated and is an integral part of its charm. From classic rock to culturally significant tracks, the music enhances the storytelling and immerses the audience in the world of the show.

