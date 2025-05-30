Dateline: Losing Faith- A detailed case overview

Dateline's new episode this week, titled Losing Faith, explores the story of Jamie Faith, an American Airlines director, who was shot to death on October 9, 2020. Jamie, along with his wife Jennifer, used to live in the neighborhood of Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas.

It was during the morning hours when the couple went for a walk with their dog. However, soon a masked gunman appeared who shot Jamie seven times, before taking Jennifer as a hostage, and fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

Dateline's Losing Faith explores the complete investigation that went behind in tracking and identifying the killer of Jamie Faith. The Dateline episode is set to make its release on May 30, 2025, at 9 pm EST on NBC.

What happened to the Dateline subject Jamie Faith

Jamie Faith was shot while he was walking out of the house for a morning walk (Image via Pexels)

As per ABC News, Jamie Faith worked as the director for American Airlines. He lived with his wife, Jennifer, in the neighborhood of Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas.

As reported by CBS News, it was on October 9, 2020, when Jamie and Jennifer Faith set out for a morning walk with their pet dog Maggie. Reportedly, Jamie was shot seven times by a masked man. Three bullets were shot on the chest, three on the head, and one on the groin.

As reported by ABC News, several doorbell cameras around the neighborhood captured the scene, including Emery Wilson. She revealed walking to the end of the walkway and finding the body lying on the street. As per Wilson, the Dateline episode subject Jamie Faith was lying on the street.

The killer fled the scene in his vehicle after shooting Jamie several times (Image via Pexels)

She revealed finding the killer wearing a mask and a hoodie, holding a gun in his hand. As reported by CBS News, when the authorities arrived, they found the Dateline subject, Jamie Faith, dead on the scene.

From the surveillance cameras, Investigators spotted the killer's black Nissan pickup truck. Reportedly, they traced a T-shaped sticker on the back seat of the driver's window. As per CBS News, after the incident, the Dateline episode victim's wife, Jennifer Faith, came forward in a local television interview, urging the murderer to come forward.

The killer of Jamie was spotted to have a black pick-up truck (Image via Pexels)

As reported by ABC News, Jennifer also made a public appeal to the public to look for the Nissan pickup truck, with the T sticker, on the back driver's window.

As reported by ABC News, the victim's friends and family members set up a GoFundMe account. Reportedly, they raised a sum of $ 60,000 for Jennifer and her daughter Amber.

Investigation on the murder of the Dateline episode subject Jamie Faith

It was in 2012 when Jamie got married to Jennifer in Las Vegas (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, Jennifer had Amber from her first marriage. It was back in 2012 when Jennifer married Jamie in Las Vegas, and Amber was adopted. It was in 2017 when the couple shifted from Arizona to the neighborhood of Dallas.

As reported by CBS News, upon initial investigation, authorities failed to identify the killer. However, when the investigators searched the phone of the Dateline episode victim's wife, they found that Jennifer had an affair with a man named Darrin Lopez. Upon investigation, they found that Lopez was an Army veteran, and the two were a couple back in high school.

Darrin Lopez's property was tracked down with aerial surveillance (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, it was found that Jennifer had been in frequent contact with the culprit, Darrin, since March 2020. As reported by CBS News, with aerial surveillance, the location of Darrin's black Nissan truck, with its distinctive T-shaped sticker, was traced down to his property in Tennessee.

As reported by CBS News, the authorities searched Darrin's property and found the murder weapon and mask. Additionally, they retrieved credit cards from him that belonged to Jennifer Faith. This shifted the suspicion to the victim's wife for her participation in the murder. As reported by ABC News, it was on January 11, 2021, when the Dateline episode's culprit, Darrin Lopez, was arrested by the police during a routine traffic stop.

Jennifer was connected to Darrin Lopez while he was being investigated (Image via Pexels)

As reported by ABC News, investigators discovered that Jennifer was still in contact with Darrin while he was being investigated. It was revealed that the two were in a group chat, where Jennifer would frequently update Darrin about the progress in the investigation.

As reported by ABC News, Darrin Lopez had retired from the military and had suffered traumatic head injuries during his missions in Iraq. They had a family of three daughters and two stepdaughters. As reported by CBS News, investigators found that Jennifer had been in contact with Darrin through emails, where she falsely conveyed that Jamie Faith was an abusive husband.

Jennifer participated in plotting the murder of Jamie Faith (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, this was intended for Darrin to get furious, devise a murder plan for the Dateline episode subject, Jamie Faith. Investigators also discovered that Jennifer informed Darrin to take out the T sticker from his back window, so as not to get detected by the authorities.

As per ABC News, Jennifer told Lopez that the only way she would be safe, if for him to kill Jamie Faith. Reportedly, it was on October 8, 2020, when the Dateline episode's culprit, Darrin Lopez, drove from Tennessee to Texas to carry out the murder. As reported by CNS News, Jamie was shot in the groin as revenge for his abuse allegations.

As reported by CBS News, Darrin Lopez was convicted of the murder of Jamie Faith, but he pleaded not guilty. His attorneys argued that Darrin had an unstable mental condition, and Jennifer took advantage of it.

Jennifer Faith was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, it was on February 24, 2021, when Jennifer Faith was arrested. She was charged with murder for hire seven months later in August 2021. It was on February 7, 2022, when the Dateline episode's culprit, Jennifer Faith, pleaded the murder of her husband, Jamie Faith.

She received the death penalty, but prosecutors argued that she should be sentenced to life instead. As reported by ABC News, Jennifer's trial resumed in July 2023, where she was sentenced to 62 years behind bars.

