Dateline season 33 episode 14: A detailed case overview 

Dateline season 33, episode 14 explores the murder of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee, who was known as the creator of a financial service application named Cash App. Lee started investing in major startups like Clubhouse, Figma, and Space X during its early days back in 2014. He went on to work in the cryptocurrency market and joined MobileCoin as the chief product officer in 2021.

However, Bob Lee's life was cut short at age 43 when he was brutally stabbed to death on April 4, 2023, in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. Dateline season 33, episode 14, titled Under the Bay Bridge, explores the investigation into Bob Lee's murder to catch the culprit. The episode made its release on February 7, 2025, and its official synopsis reads:

Tech titan Bob Lee is stabbed to death in San Francisco; a complex investigation and conflicting accounts of what took place the night of the murder lead everyone to wonder what really happened under the Bay Bridge.

Dateline season 33, episode 14: What is the story of Bob Lee

Dateline episode subject shared a keen interest in computer graphics and software (Image via Pexels)

Born on December 20, 1979, in St. Louis, Missouri, Lee went to Lindbergh High School, where he shared a keen interest in computer graphics and software. While in his school, Lee wrote 3D rendering software for the Turbo Pascal software development system.

As per a Fox 2 Now article published on April 6, 2023, Lee joined Southeast Missouri State University, working as a web developer. On August 7, 2001, he went on to release a free program that defended the Microsoft IIS servers from a rapidly spreading computer worm of that time called Code Red.

By 2010, Bobe Lee was recruited by the e-commerce company Square and was soon promoted to the position of chief technology officer. As per an Independent article published on April 16, 2023, Lee left his position at Square in 2014 and started investing in growing tech startups, including SpaceX, Clubhouse, and Figma, which went on to become massively successful.

The Dateline episode subject started investing in the cryptocurrency market (Image via Pexels)

As per Dateline season 33 episode 14, Lee soon started involving himself in the cryptocurrency market and was behind the development of the cryptocurrency MobileCoin. As per an NBC article published on April 5, 2023, Lee had two children with his wife, Krista, and the couple separated in 2019.

How did Bob Lee get murdered?

Dateline episode subject Bob Lee was stabbed multiple times to death (Image via Pexels)

According to Dateline season 33 episode 14, Bob Lee was fatally stabbed to death on the morning of April 4, 2023. Lee, who was stabbed with a knife multiple times on his hip, chest, and heart, called 911 emergency, pleading for help. Authorities and medical practitioners immediately rushed to the 300 block of Main Street, around the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, and found him unconscious.

He was immediately taken to the hospital but died due to multiple internal injuries. As per a CNN article published on May 2, 2023, Lee's autopsy reports provided by the San Francisco Police Department revealed that the victim suffered from knife wounds on his lung and heart. Additionally, amounts of cocaine, alcohol, and ketamine were found in the victim's system.

Dateline episode subject Bob Lee suffered a punctured heart and lung (Image via Pexels)

As per Dateline season 33 episode 14, a software developer named Nima Momeni from Emeryville was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department on April 23, 2023. Momeni had been working in the IT industry since 2005 and was running a financially struggling firm. Investigators retrieved the surveillance records from the Millennium Tower, which showed Lee leaving with Momeni hours before he was murdered.

The investigation behind Dateline episode culprit Nima Momeni

Bob Lee shared an affair with Khazar Elyassnia (Image via Pexels)

As per an article in The San Francisco Standard, published on October 26, 2024, Momeni's sister, Khazar Momeni, shared an affair with Lee despite being married. It was reported that the victim had dated Momeni's ex-girlfriend three years before he was murdered.

As per Dateline season 33 episode 14, Elyssnia revealed in the court that she shared an open marriage and often hung out with Bob Lee. The culprit, Momeni, went on to reveal that on the day of the murder, he confronted Lee, inquiring if his sister was doing drugs with him.

Bob Lee did multiple types of drugs before he was murdered (Image via Pexels)

The day he was murdered, Lee went to attend multiple parties with Elyassnia, where they had done multiple types of drugs. As per an article in The Wall Street Journal, published on May 14, 2023, Elyassnia was caught by the police for driving under intoxication. Investigators also found that after Lee's murder, both Elyassnia and Momeni had erased their phone's memory.

As per Dateline season 33 episode 14, Lima Momeni was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Bobe Lee on December 17, 2024. The culprit was sentenced to a charge of 15 years to a lifetime in prison. As per an ABC7 News article published on December 18, 2024, Momeni's mother requested the jury to reconsider the verdict.

Dateline episode culprit Nima Momeni received a sentence of 15 years to life in prison (Image via Pexels)

She said that though Momeni had a history of drug abuse, he didn't inflict harm on anyone before the murder, but this was dismissed. However, as per an Esquire article published on February 3, 2025, Bob Lee's family expressed their relief in the San Franciso Courtroom.

“We’re happy that Nima Momeni will not be on the streets and no longer has the opportunity to harm anybody else in this world. The verdict of murder two will put him away for a long time," said Bob's brother Timothy Oliver Lee to the media:

Nima Momeni is currently held at the San Francisco County Jail, where he awaits his sentencing, set to take place in May 2025.

To learn more about the murder of Bob Lee, watch Dateline season 33, episode 14, titled Under the Bay Bridge, which is available for streaming on NBC and Peacock.

