Dateline season 33 episode 21: A detailed case overview

Dateline season 33, episode 21, explores the story of Karen Harkness and Mike Sisco, who were found murdered at their duplex apartment in Topeka, Kansas. It was on July 7, 2002, when their naked bodies were discovered in the apartment by Karen's father, Harold Worswick.

Ad

When investigators arrived at the scene, they revealed that the couple had been shot 11 times. Investigators found a strand of hair and a chewed item that contained an unknown DNA sample. The Topeka Police Department initially started the investigation, but the case went cold in 2004.

In 2009, the case was reopened by District Attorney Chad Taylor. With advanced forensic science, investigators found evidence that Mike Sisco's ex-wife, Dana Chandler, was behind the murder. The Dateline episode, Deadly Obsession, will release on April 4, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Dateline season 33 episode 21: What is the story of Karen Harkness and Mike Sisco?

Dateline subject Mike Sisco divorced Dana Chandler and moved in with Karen Harkness (Image via Pexels)

As per The Topeka Capital Journal, before Mike got engaged to Karen, he was married to Dana Chandler for several years. The couple had two children together but decided to split up during the 1990s. Eventually, the couple had a divorce, and Mike received custody of the children while Dana was legally ordered to pay child support.

Ad

However, when Mike got engaged with Karen and moved in with the children, they began to receive several calls from Dana. On June 6, 2002, the Dateline episode subjects Karen Harkness and Mike Sisco were out at a casino in north Topeka named Dac and Fox Casino.

The couple was supposed to get back past midnight. From the surveillance footage in the casino and a gas station on the way, both of them could be seen on their way back. However, the next day, when Karen's parents went to check on them, they found the back door open.

Ad

Karen's friends, along with some of the couple's friends, had a meal planned at their residence that afternoon. However, no one from inside the house responded. When Karen's father, Harold, went inside the house, he found the couple lying naked in the basement.

Karen Harkness and Mike Sisco were shot 11 times to death (Image via Pexels)

Investigators determined that the couple was shot 11 times, while 12 shell casings were found at the crime scene. A strand of hair and a chewing gum were retrieved from the neighbour's backyard, which had an unknown DNA sample.

Ad

As per The Topeka Capital Journal, Law enforcement officers from the Topeka Police Department started interrogating the friends and family members of the couple. Karen's former husband and the couple's children were interrogated, but no crucial murder motive was found in them.

Dana was living in Denver, Colorado, at that time. When she was questioned, she showed her credit card billings as proof that she was not present at the murder scene at that time. With a lack of any concrete evidence, the suspects were brushed off, and the case went cold in 2004.

Ad

Reinvestigation into the double murders of Karen Harkness and Mike Sisco

The investigation behind the murder of Karen Harkness and Mike Sisco restarted back in 2009 (Image via Pexels)

As per CBS News, 48 Hours first got to know about the Dateline episode's murder case in 2008. Dana Chandler was announced to be the prime suspect by 48 Hours itself.

Ad

In 2009, Chad Taylor won the election as the district attorney for Shawnee County. Chad started a rigorous investigation on the Dateline episode murder case with Chief Deputy D.A. Jacqie Spradling.

Richard Volle was contacted. He was the lead investigator behind the investigation of Mike and Karen's murder. After two years of investigation, it was in March 2012 when Dana was put on trial.

Dateline episode's culprit, Chandler, was charged with the murder of Karen Harkness and Mike Sisco and was found guilty. It was on August 20, 2012, when Dana Chandler received two life sentences. She was sentenced to a minimum of 50 years for each murder.

Ad

However, Dana Chandler's sentencing was overturned by the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018. It was in February 2025 when her third trial began. As per KNST, Attorney Mike Kagay from Shawnee County District announced that Dana Chandler's sentencing is scheduled to take place on June 2, 2025.

Check out our other articles to learn more details about the current whereabouts of Dana Chandler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More