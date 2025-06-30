Dateline : Secrets of the Snake Farm- A detailed case overview

The Dateline episode titled Secrets of the Snake explores the story of Ben Renick, who was found dead at his Missouri Snake Facility on June 8, 2017. When authorities reached the crime scene, they found Renick lying in a pool of blood, with over 3000 snakes covering his facility.

Initially, investigators suspected that the Dateline subject, Renick, died of a snakebite. However, upon interrogating the scene, they found a bullet shell on a shelf, which turned the case into a homicide. The Dateline episode titled Secrets of the Snake explores the complete investigation behind finding the killer of Ben Renick.

The episode made its release on June 27, 2025, on NBC. Viewers can stream all the Dateline episodes on Peacock.

What happened to the Dateline subject Ben Renick

Ben Renick was found dead at his snake breeding facility (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, it was on June 8, 2017, when Ben Renick was found lying in a pool of blood at his snake breeding facility in Montgomery County, Missouri. The Dateline subject, Renick's wife, Lynlee Renick, reportedly first discovered the body and called his brother, Sam Renick. As reported by CBS News, Sam told the investigators that a snake may have been responsible।

Initially, investigators predicted that one of the snakes went loose in the facility. However, while inspecting the crime scene, Coroner Dave Colbert found a bullet shell casing on a shelf above his head. Soon, authorities began a homicide investigation on the Dateline subject Ben Renick.

Authorities found bullet shells in the crime scene, revealing the case to be a homicide (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, eight bullets were fired at the victim Ben Renick. Reportedly, most of them were directed towards the victim's back, and one ended up shooting at his head.

Renick was 29 years old when he was found dead. He had been a snake breeder for over a decade. As reported by CBS News, it was in 2010 when he started his company named Renick Reptiles Inc., where he reportedly sold snakes around the globe.

What is the story of the Dateline subjects Ben Renick and Lynlee Renick?

Ben and Lynlee started developing their snake breeding facility (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, Ben had known Lynlee since their teenage years. Reportedly, it was in 2011 when they reconnected and eventually started a relationship. It was in 2014 when the Dateline subjects Ben and Lynlee got married and had a child.

The couple started working on the snake facility together. It was in 2017 when Renick Reptiles Inc. received a million-dollar deal, by selling anacondas and pythons. Ben and Lynlee invested the money to start a Day Spa named Ascensia Spa Inc.

However, their second business suffered major financial loss, which created strain in their relationship. Reportedly, Facebook chats between Ben and Lynlee were found, which had arguments taking place. As reported by CBS News, authorities soon discovered that Lynlee Renick had an affair with another man, and Ben found out about it.

Investigators discovered that Lynlee Renick tried to murder the Dateline subject, Ben Renick.

Investigators discovered that Lynlee had earlier tried to kill Ben Renick (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, during the investigation, authorities discovered that one month before the murder, Lynlee had attempted to kill the Dateline subject Ben Renick. Reportedly, Lynlee told one of her employees at the Spa that her husband was physically abusive to her.

Reportedly, they created a murder plan to eliminate Ben Renick. He was provided with a protein shake, which had 15 Percocet pills, making it highly poisonous. Consuming it made Ben Renick very sick, but he managed to survive.

Authorities failed to find concrete evidence against Lynlee Renick (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, Lynlee Renick was soon brought in for interrogation. Her hands were tested for any possible Gun residue elements, but nothing came. As reported by People, investigator Devin Foust found that before the murder, the victim Ben Renick was considering selling his property in New Florence.

Reportedly, his brother Sam Renick contradicted this decision and was upset about it. Similar to Lynlee, Sam's hands were also tested for potential gun residue, but this also turned out to be negative. It was in June 2017 when the reptile community donated money to the victim's family.

Lynee was to inherit Ben Renick's million-dollar life insurance money (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS, authorities found out that Lynlee Renick was the beneficiary of Sam's million-dollar life insurance policy. Additionally, she was selling Renick's 72-acre property. Reportedly, Lynlee was interrogated by the authorities six times.

It was on October 5, 2017, when Lynlee sat on a polygraph test, where she failed. However, due to a lack of concrete evidence, authorities from the Missouri State Highway Patrol department couldn't charge her for the murder of Dateline subject Ben Renick.

Lynlee Renick and her ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphreys, were found guilty of the murder of Ben Renick (Image via Pexels)

However, it was on January 14, 2020, when a witness reported to the authorities that Lynlee Renick had murdered her husband Ben Renick with her former boyfriend. As reported by CBS News, it was on January 16, 2020, when the Dateline culprits Lynlee Renick and her ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphreys, were arrested for the murder of Ben Renick.

As reported by People, Lynlee Renick was found guilty of second-degree murder. She was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. While her ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, was sentenced to a lifetime behind bars, with the possibility of parole.

