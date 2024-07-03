The upcoming episode of Dateline brings the harrowing murder of Dan Brophy, who was found shot to death on the floor of the kitchen where he worked. The American chef and culinary instructor suffered two gunshot wounds - one through the back and another through the chest.

Brophy was shot at close range possibly by someone who was aware of his schedule. As the investigations began, the authorities narrowed down their suspicions to his wife, the illustrated author, Nancy Crampton-Brophy.

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode titled Murder in Kitchen One showcases Chef Dan Brophy's murder as it airs on July 3, 2024, on Oxygen exclusively. The official synopsis reads,

"Detectives in Portland, Oregon, discover a puzzling connection between the 2018 murder of chef Dan Brophy and a blog post written years earlier, titled How to Murder Your Husband."

What happened to Dan Brophy?

Episode 5 of Season 13 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered unfolds with the cold-blooded murder of Dan Brophy. On June 2, 2018, Brophy was found dead on the kitchen floor of Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.

He was found by students who had assumed that Brophy had suffered a heart attack. They discovered blood when they reportedly performed CPR, per The Oregon Live. One of the former students had made a statement during the murder trial saying,

“Chef Brophy will continue to live on. He will continue to live on in all the hearts of those that knew and loved him, and his memory will never die.”

Daniel Brophy, the culinary instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute and former chef at the Le Cordon Bleu, was filling buckets of water and ice when he was attacked, per The New York Times. The forensic reports later determined that Daniel was shot two times with a Glock 17 9mm.

The investigations led the authorities to Brophy's wife, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, who had navigated through the area of the culinary school during a 13-minute window of the homicide, according to The Oregon Live.

How was Nancy Crampton-Brophy arrested?

The police investigated different angles into Daniel Brophy's murder only to find Nancy Crampton-Brophy the suspect in the case. She was found to own Glock gun parts which she had purchased online. A KPTV report suggested that Nancy had spent close to $15,000 on gun paraphernalia.

Nancy Brophy bought ghost guns on Christmas Eve of 2017 and a Glock 17 in February 2018. The same KPTV report stated that she went on to buy a slide and barrel for the said gun on eBay in February itself. She had also started practising at a public shooting range in Oregon. Nancy had justified her dealings with arms as part of research for her new work as a writer.

While Nancy was arrested based on the circumstantial evidence in the case, the prosecutors alleged that she was after the life insurance policies totalling $1.4 million of which she was the beneficiary. As per Oxygen, Nancy had cashed in on $35,000 from Daniel's 401k retirement plan.

Nancy Brophy was found guilty of second-degree murder on May 25, 2022, following a seven-week trial. She was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 25 years.

Catch all the details of Dan Brophy's murder as Dateline: Secrets Uncovered airs on Oxygen on Tuesday.

