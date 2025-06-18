Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 3- A detailed case overview

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 3 explores the story of Brad McGarry, a man from Ohio, who was shot to death in the basement of his apartment in Bellaire. The body of McGarry was discovered by his best friend, David Kinney, who dropped by his house with his wife and daughter.

When authorities reached the crime scene, they found the entire house ransacked. Initially, the case was considered to be a burglary turned murder. However, upon inspection, authorities discovered that none of the valuable items from the house had been taken.

This turned the entire direction of the investigation, as authorities were sure that the murderer had staged the crime scene. Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode titled Dangerous Secrets explores the complete investigation behind finding the murderer of Brad McGarry. The episode is set to release on June 18 at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC.

What is the story of the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, Brad McGarry

Brad McGarry suffered bullying during childhood after coming out with his Gay identity (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, Brad McGarry grew up in Lewisville, Ohio, and had a difficult childhood. He was an openly gay man who was bullied while growing up. After suffering multiple instances of harassment, he became part of a group of friends who accepted his identity.

As per Oxygen, McGarry initially started working as a hairdresser. However, due to financial reasons, he switched his career and became a coal miner. During his job, McGarry met David Kinney, who went on to become his best friend.

David was a married man who soon introduced Brad to his wife and daughter. The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, McGarry, often visited David's residence during festivals, holidays, and vacations.

What happened to the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, Brad McGarry

Brad McGarry suffered two gunshots to the back of his head (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, it was on May 7, 2017, when Brad McGarry was found dead with two gunshots to the back of his head. He was found in the basement by David and his wife while they dropped by his residence and found the front door ajar.

David reported to the police officers that he visited McGarry's house to drop off the weed whacker and stumbled upon the body inside. Authorities found the entire house ransacked, predicting it as a burglary gone wrong.

Authorities received a 9 mm gun with art valuables from Brad's residence (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, Detective Ryan Allar from the Belmont County Sheriff's Department reported that Brad McGarry possessed a 9 mm gun in his apartment. Reportedly, McGarry was also a collector of valuable country-type art.

However, when authorities started investigating the crime scene, they found that none of the valuables had been stolen. Detective Ryan Allar soon concluded that the crime scene had been staged.

Investigation on the murder of the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, Brad McGarry

Authorities failed to find any concrete suspects during the initial investigation (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, during the initial investigation, authorities failed to find any concrete leads. However, at a later date, the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject McGarry's cousin, Schuyler Strawser, provided a major clue, which changed the investigation completely.

Strawser revealed that the day Brad McGarry was murdered, the two were hanging out together till about 1:30 pm. Strawser said Brad then left to meet a man named D.J. He added that D.J. was a married man with whom his cousin had an affair for several years.

Schuyler Strawser revealed that Brad was having an affair with David Kinney (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, Strawser revealed that McGarry was having problems with the man named D.J. Reportedly, the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, Brad, was trying to persuade his alleged lover to leave his wife. When Strawser was interrogated, he revealed that the man D.J. was David Kinney.

As per Oxygen, Detectives soon realised Brad's best friend, David Kinney, was keeping secrets from the authorities. When Kinney was brought in for interrogation, authorities found several inconsistencies in his story.

David Kinney was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment for the murder of Brad McGarry (Image via Pexels)

As reported by WTOV9, it was on May 9, 2017, when David Kinney was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. As reported by Oxygen, it was in February 2018 when Kinney was found guilty of the murder of Brad McGarry and received a sentence of life imprisonment without any possibility of parole.

