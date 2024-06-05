Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - What happened to Anjelica Hadsell?

The upcoming Dateline episode looks into the heinous murder of Angelica Hadsell, an 18-year-old Longwood University student. Hadsell had been back at her Norfolk home during her freshman year spring break when she went missing on March 2, 2015.

Anjelica's remains were found a month later, 40 miles away from Norfolk, and the forensic reports showed that she had passed away due to heroin poisoning and homicidal violence. Episode 1 of season 13 showcases how the investigation led to Anjelica Hadsell's stepfather, Wesley Hadsell, landing himself behind bars for life for the murder.

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode titled The Jacket airs on June 5, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST on Oxygen. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"When 18-year-old Anjelica AJ Hadsell disappears, the investigation into her inner circle reveals a sinister betrayal."

What happened to Anjelica Hadsell?

Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell had visited her parents in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk during her spring break in March 2015, per Oxygen. She went missing from the Norfolk home on March 2, 2015, under mysterious circumstances. The text messages from her phone indicated that she had been stressed.

Anjelica Hadsell (Image via X/@DatelineNBC)

According to NBC News, Anjelica was last seen by one of her neighbors driving towards her parents' home. She was reported as a missing person, and the investigation into her disappearance revealed her stepfather, Wesley Hadsell, as a suspect.

As investigators began to gather information to locate Anjelica, they learned that Wesley had left his workplace hastily around noon and had returned to take the rest of the day off. A search of Wesley Hadsell's van revealed a roll of duct tape, work gloves, and a shovel, per Oxygen. Furthermore, the GPS unit in the vehicle led the investigators to an abandoned property on Smiths Ferry Road in Southampton County, per WTKR.

The Norfolk police reportedly recovered human remains from behind an abandoned brick ranch in the same area on April 9, 2015, per WTKR. The body was found in a ditch where it was partially covered by plywood. The medical examiner determined that Anjelica Hadsell had passed away due to acute heroin poisoning and homicidal violence.

While Anjelica's body was found to have contained thrice the lethal dose of heroin, her close ones reportedly denied any history of drug abuse, per The Daily Mail UK. The investigations into the homicide led the investigators to Wesley Hadsell in November 2018, who also had an extensive criminal record of kidnapping, r*pe, and assault in Ohio.

The medical examiner was unable to determine if Anjelica Hadsell was subjected to s*xual assault as her body was open to weather conditions and animal and insect inferences.

Who was Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell?

Anjelica Marie “AJ” Hadsell was born in Chesapeake City, Virginia, on August 9, 1996, to her mother, Jennifer Hadsell. Anjelica grew up with three sisters and one brother, namely Gracie, Justice, Abby, and Timothy Hadsell.

According to The Virginia Pilot, Anjelica was adopted by Wesley Hadsell in 2012. Hadsell was a freshman-year student at Longwood University, where she was pursuing double majors in information technology and computer programming. Hadsell engaged in club softball and field hockey as well.

Anjelica Hadsell also dedicated her time to volunteering and charity work.

Watch The Jacket to find out more about Anjelica Hadsell's murder as the Dateline episode airs on Oxygen on Wednesday.