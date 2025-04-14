Dateline - The End of an Affair: A detailed case overview 

The Dateline episode this week explores the story of Camilo Salazar, a wealthy businessman from Florida who disappeared from a parking lot on June 1, 2011. Salazar went to drop his infant daughter off at his wife's office in the morning and then went to take his baby's pacifier from the car but never returned.

When investigators searched the scene, they found his 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer parked at 2801 SW 31st Ave, Miami, Florida. Even after checking the surveillance footage from the neighboring buildings, authorities failed to find anything suspicious. It was only when investigators decided to look into the past history of the couple that they discovered crucial evidence, which led them to the culprit.

The complete investigation behind finding Camilo Salazar is the subject of Dateline's special episode. The episode titled The End of the Affair was released on April 12, 2025. The synopsis of the episode reads,

"After police discover the burned body of a missing Miami man, the wife of a local supermarket mogul comes forward to reveal a shocking secret and possible lead."

What happened to Dateline subject Camilo Salazar?

Dateline subject Camilo Salazar was an active church member (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by The Palm Beach Post, Camilo Salazar was an active member of the parish church who hosted annual events and helped raise funds. He also had numerous business ventures working in the position of CEO, president, and vice president.

Additionally, he was also involved in business with his father named Eduardo Salazar, who was a real estate investor. Camilo's wife, Daisy Lewis, ran an event planning company. The couple, with their infant, lived in a secluded neighborhood in Florida.

It was on the morning of June 1, 2011, when Camilo Salazar went to drop the baby at his wife's office at 2801 SW 31st Ave. Reportedly, after entering the office, Camilo went back to his car to bring the infant's pacifier but didn't return.

As per The Palm Beach Post, authorities found his 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer truck parked outside. The Miami Police soon began to look for surveillance cameras surrounding the crime scene and found a public storage building across the street.

Authorities failed to find any crucial evidence on Camilo's disappearance (Representative image via Pexels)

Even after going through the surveillance tapes at the time of disappearance, investigators failed to find anything connected to the disappearance. The next day, the police were informed that one the previous night, a burning body was found at Okeechobee Road and Northwest 138th Avenue.

On June 3, 2011, forensics revealed that the burning body belonged to Camilo Salazar. When the authorities investigated around the corner of Faisy's office, they revealed that there had been no serious crimes recently.

As per Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, the burning corpse was identified to be Camilo Salazar by the ID. As reported by Local 10, police revealed that Camilo suffered from blunt force trauma, and there was a significant slit around his throat.

The investigation behind the murder of Camilo Salazar

Investigators discovered Dateline subject Camilo had an affair with Jenny Martin (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by NBC Miami, when authorities looked into the personal history of Camilo Salazar, they discovered that he had an affair with his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Martin.

As per NBC Miami, Jenny was married to a man named Manuel Marin, who was the co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets. Reportedly, the affair began in 2008 and ended in 2011, when the Dateline victim was killed. Investigators discovered that at some point, Manuel discovered the affair and urged Jenny to stop meeting Camilo.

As per NBC Miami, Manuel Marin was a boxing and MMA enthusiast who had connections with the local fight clubs. Reportedly, Manuel hired three men from the MMA club named Ariel Gandulla, Roberto Issac, and Alexis Vila Perdomo.

Dateline episode culprit Ariel Gandulla agreed to cooperate with the authorities (Representative image via Pexels)

Among the Dateline culprits, Ariel Gandulla agreed to co-operate with the authorities. As per the Dateline episode, Gandulla admitted to being involved in the murder and agreed to testify against the other culprits in exchange for a 36-month imprisonment.

As reported by NBC Miami, Roberto Issac was found guilty of being involved in the murder, along with kidnapping and conspiracy. Alexis Vila Perdomo was also found guilty of organizing the murder of Camilo Salazar and conspiracy in committing the crime.

As reported by Miami Herald, it was in October 2019 when the trial began. Roberto Isaac was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Ariel Gandulla, as per the plea deal, was sent to 36 months behind bars. Alexis Vila Perdomo, convicted of conspiracy and murder, was sentenced to prison, facing up to 30 years behind bars.

Manuel Marin was convicted in 2023 (Representative image via Pexels)

As per NBC Miami, it was in May 2023 when Manuel Marin was presented before the jury. He was charged with second-degree murder, but the jury convicted him with a lesser charge of manslaughter.

It was on May 22, 2023, when Dateline culprit Manuel Marin was sentenced to a maximum of a lifetime in prison. He was additionally charged with 30 years for manslaughter, along with 15 years for conspiracy and kidnapping.

