Dateline: The Pin at Apartment 210 - A detailed case overview

Dateline's new episode explores the story of Jasmine Pace, a student whose dead body was found in a suitcase on a road in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jasmine had been reported missing by her family on November 26, 2022, and her handcuffed body was discovered on December 1, 2022.

Pace's disappearance was observed after she stopped picking up phone calls. Her family became more suspicious when her social media passwords were changed and an allegedly suggestive image was uploaded from her Facebook account.

The complete investigation is documented in the Dateline episode titled The Pin at Apartment 210. The episode was released on April 13, 2025. The official synopsis of the Dateline episode reads:

"Jasmine ‘Jazzy’ Pace mysteriously vanishes, missing her family’s Thanksgiving dinner. Determined to track her down, her family takes matters into their own hands, pursuing every digital clue she left behind."

What happened to Dateline subject Jasmine Pace?

Jasmine Pace disappeared on the day before Thanksgiving (Image via Pexels)

The Dateline episode subject is Jasmine Pace, a student at the University of Tennessee. She also worked part-time at her family's construction business in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

As reported by Mirror, a few days prior to Thanksgiving Jasmine texted her mother, Catrina, telling her she would not come home during the holiday but would rather stay with her friend for the week. Jasmine's great-grandmother had passed away two days back, and her mother considered she needed some time to herself.

As reported by Mirror, she was dating a student from the University named Jason Chen. Reportedly, the couple met a few months back on a dating site. As reported by People, it was on November 23, 2022, when Jasmine's mother, Catrina, received a text from her daughter with a pin of her location. However, this was ignored by her mother.

A revealing outfit image was uploaded from Jasmine's Facebook account (Image via Pexels)

As per the Mirror article, it was on November 26, 2022, when Jasmine's family saw an image uploaded from her Facebook account. The picture had a caption:

“Enjoying Thanksgiving with my baby!!”

In the image, Dateline subject Jasmine Pace was wearing an allegedly revealing outfit, something she would not post publicly, according to her family. Additionally, her family members noticed that the tattoo on her right shoulder was not present, indicating that the image was taken long ago.

As per People, Jasmine's mother, Catrina, told the investigators that following her pin drop location took them to Jason Chen's residence. The neighbors revealed that they heard screams and loud noises coming from Jason Chen's house around 2 am, as reported by the Mirror article.

Surveillance footage revealed Chen driving away (Image via Pexels)

When investigators looked into the surveillance footage, they found Chen driving Jasmine's 2021 Chevy Equinox to his family residence in Nolensville, Tennessee.

When authorities broke into the apartment of Jason Chen, they found traces of blood on the lounge floor, as reported by Mirror. Additionally, there were some traces of evidence indicating that someone had tried to clean the scene. A broken glass suggested that physical violence took place.

Investigation behind the disappearance of Dateline episode subject Jasmine Pace

Investigators discovered pinned notes in Jason Chen's residence (Image via Pexels)

As per the Mirror article, it was on November 30, 2022, when the police arrested Jason Chen from his family home. As per ABC News Channel 9, when Jason's house was searched, they found pinned notes on the wall. The notes reportedly documented their conversations and had demeaning comments about her past.

As per Mirror, using the data on Chen's phone, investigators tracked down a location on the outskirts of Chattanooga, on a road near the Tennesse River. As reported by People, it was on December 1, 2022, when Jasmine's body was found stuffed inside the suitcase.

The body of Dateline episode subject Jasmine was found in a suitcase (Image via Pexels)

Both her hands and legs were handcuffed, and the body was wrapped in garbage bin bags. As per People, the body of Jasmine Pace was stabbed 60 times. Reportedly, the Dateline episode subject was killed on the morning of November 23, 2022, when the neighbors heard the screams from Chen's house.

As per People, prosecutors argued that Jason blacked out after stabbing the victim and woke up to find Jasmine unconscious. According to CourtTV, Jason Chen was found guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of the corpse. The Dateline episode culprit has been sentenced to lifetime imprisonment without any chance of parole.

