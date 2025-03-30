David Brian Pearce's crimes: A complete timeline of events 

Hollywood producer David Brian Pearce was convicted of multiple charges in February 2025, including first-degree murder and s*xual assault. His conviction was reached after a prolonged investigation, which began when model Christy Giles and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola passed away in November 2021.

Ad

The case revealed a history of crime dating back to 2007, where several women claimed that Pearce had s*xually assaulted them. Authorities linked Pearce to a series of drugging and assault cases, which later led to his arrest. Initially, he was accused of manslaughter, but was later charged with first-degree murder when forensic reports and witness statements yielded more evidence.

His trial, which took place in early 2025, resulted in a guilty verdict. Pearce is now facing 148 years to life in prison. David Pearce's case will be showcased on CBS's 48 Hours in an episode called Dead Girls Don't Talk. It will air on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Ad

Trending

Timeline of David Brian Pearce's crimes and conviction

Early allegations and criminal behavior (2007–2020)

From 2007 until 2020, David Brian Pearce was charged with several cases of s*xual assaults. The charges involved forcible r*pe, s*xual penetration using force, sodomy using force, and r*pe of an unconscious victim, as per CBS reports.

Expand Tweet

Ad

None of these charges halted his career in the entertainment sector at the time.

The fatal night: November 12–13, 2021

Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola visited a warehouse party in East Los Angeles on November 12, 2021, where they met David Brian Pearce and his friends, as per CBS. At about 3 am on November 13, they went with Pearce to his apartment in Beverly Hills.

Almost 11 hours after they abducted them, men in masks were spotted leaving Giles at Culver City's Southern California Hospital, where she was declared dead. Cabrales-Arzola was dropped off at West Los Angeles Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and left in a critical state. She succumbed to multiple organ failure due to drug intoxication days later.

Ad

Toxicology reports afterward revealed that the two women had fentanyl, cocaine, and ketamine in their bodies.

Investigation and arrest (November 2021–July 2022)

CBS reported that authorities initiated an investigation, with digital evidence and witness accounts that implicated David Brian Pearce in the murders. Toxicology reports showed both women to have substantial amounts of illicit drugs in their bodies.

Initially charged with manslaughter, Pearce subsequently faced upgraded charges of first-degree murder when the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the fatalities as homicides. Besides the charges of murder, Pearce was also accused of several cases of s*xual assault committed in 2007. Brandt Osborn, his roommate, was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Ad

Trial and conviction (January–February 2025)

David Brian Pearce's trial commenced in January 2025. Prosecutors, as per CBS, offered forensic evidence, electronic records, and statements from several women accusing him of s*xual assault.

He was found guilty by the jury on charges of first-degree murder for Giles' and Cabrales-Arzola's killing as well as multiple counts of r*pe and s*xual assault. On February 5, 2025, Pearce was found guilty and was sentenced to 148 years to life in prison. His sentencing date was March 13, 2025. Osborn's trial resulted in a mistrial, and he had a pre-trial hearing on the same date.

Ad

Expand Tweet

David Brian Pearce committed crimes for more than a decade, with several allegations of s*xual assault before his arrest in 2022. His case shows the risks of drug-facilitated offenses and the need for justice for victims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback