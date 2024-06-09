Dick Van Dyke net worth: Actor creates history as the oldest Daytime Emmys winner

American actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke made history on June 7, 2024, at the Daytime Emmys as he became the oldest actor to win one at the age of 98. Van Dyke received the Daytime Emmy for the guest performer category in a daytime drama series for Days of Our Lives.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Van Dyke is placed in the richest comedians category and has a net worth of $50 million. As per the website, the Mary Poppins actor earned his net worth via his roles in musicals, TV sitcoms, dramas, and films.

Additionally, Celebrity Net Worth also mentions that in September 1986, the Dick Tracy actor invested in a huge property in Malibu, California for $750,000 which has reached $7-8 million worth currently.

The actor had been worried that there would be rumors that his wife Arlene Silver, with whom he has an age gap of 46 years, married him for money. Dyke addressed this in March 2022 in an interview with Closer Weekly. He told the publication:

"I thought there would be an outcry about a gold digger marrying an old man, but no one ever took that attitude."

"I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television": Dick Van Dyke on winning the Daytime Emmys

Winning the Daytime Emmy for his guest performance as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux, Dick Van Dyke mentioned in his acceptance speech that:

“I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television. I’m the oldest nominee in history. I can’t believe it. I was playing old men all my life. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself!”

Exclaiming with surprise, the Bye Bye Birdie actor asked the audience if they could believe that he was 98 years old. He also mentioned that the award "tops a lifetime of 80 years in the business", ending the acceptance speech with a "god bless" and "I love you".

According to a report by Variety in June 2024, Dick Van Dyke's four-arc character was described as a "man of mystery, an amnesiac". Marlene (Diedre Hall) in Days of Our Lives is given the responsibility of helping Dyke's character to "bridge the gaps in his memory".

To achieve the task, Diedre's character calls John Black and Steve Johnson for assistance, and there are a few musical numbers between Van Dyke's character's memory exercises.

Van Dyke has always showcased enthusiasm about continuing his acting and comedy career acknowledging his age. In an interview with Deadline in May 2024, the Murder 101 actor mentioned that he hasn't stopped working given that he enjoys himself. Dick Van Dyke stated:

"I always loved what I was doing. If it had felt like work, I probably would have stopped it a long time ago, but I just loved it."

Mentioning his role in the Days of Our Lives, Van Dyke told Deadline around the time of his Daytime Emmy nomination that he had just done his first soap opera. Stating that he's "never done that before", the Matlock actor said that he played an old guy in a wheelchair and his wife Arlene Silver played his attendant.

In addition to the two Daytime Emmys, Dick Van Dyke is the recipient of a Golden Globe, Grammy, Tony, and four Primetime Emmys, among other honors like the TCA Lifetime Achievement Award.