‘Did she actually get arrested?’: Internet reacts to viral video claiming ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl was arrested

A viral video showing a woman resembling Haliey Welch—better known as the "Hawk Tuah" girl—being handcuffed has caused widespread confusion online. The footage, originally posted by @ArmaLite15OU812, led to speculation that Welch had been arrested. However, multiple users have pointed out that the woman in the video is not Welch at all, but rather TikTok creator Bonnie Blue.

The claims have since been debunked, with no official reports or legal records confirming Welch’s involvement in any arrest.

“She wasn't arrested or even investigated for this so your video is bullshit,” wrote @RobertH10101, directly challenging the credibility of the video.

Another user, @11_dubb, stated, “That’s Bonnie Blue getting ‘fake’ arrested in a TikTok. People really believe everything they see.”

@shanestumpf1 also weighed in, writing, “That was Bonnie Blue handcuffed in the beginning right before they all banged her 🤣🤣🤣.”

These reactions reflect a broader skepticism about the clip’s authenticity, which many believe was taken out of context or misunderstood entirely. Despite this, the video still triggered varied reactions from fans across the platform.

Some downplayed the situation or saw it as part of a calculated exit from viral fame. Others speculated about Welch’s financial status or questioned the ethics of the alleged crypto promotions.

“Probably the smartest move from her. It was only a matter of time until the joke got old and people forgot about her,” said @ExUnoOmnia.

“With a few hundred mill in her account... I'm sure she don't worry about it too much,” posted @HappyFarang.

“Still made millions off of idiots of the internet lmfao. Sounds like a good move,” added @digitalxwinter.

Some fan reactions discussed Hawk Tuah girl's potential retreat from viral fame, her alleged earnings from internet stardom, and speculation around her role in cryptocurrency promotions. While some fans praised her for making the most of her moment, others questioned her ethics or suggested she’s been forgotten.

“Not illegal to pump and dump crypto coins. You're a dumb*ss to buy in. Is morally wrong but not illegal,” noted @SethWT86,

while @rio83seco remarked, “Why the arrest ??? Congress does the same everyday.”

“Meh. She canceled herself. Moving along,” wrote @VerdaderoLFraz, pointing to a broader belief that the internet’s attention has moved on.

Hawk Tuah girl’s rise to fame and Hollywood debut

Haliey Welch aka Hawk Tuah girl appears at SiriusXM Studios on July 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Haliey Welch first rose to prominence in mid-2024 after a spontaneous street interview in Nashville went viral. In the interview, Welch delivered the now-infamous phrase "Hawk Tuah," which quickly became an internet catchphrase. The video shared widely across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, propelled her to meme status and earned her the nickname "Hawk Tuah Girl."

Before gaining fame, Welch worked at a bedspring factory in Belfast, Tennessee, and lived with her grandmother in Nashville. Following her viral moment, she left her job and quickly turned her popularity into a business opportunity, launching merchandise, partnering with brands, and starting a podcast titled Talk Tuah.

Her brief venture into the cryptocurrency world with a token called $HAWK brought criticism and legal scrutiny after the coin crashed in late 2024, though Welch was not named in any lawsuits.

In April 2025, she made her Hollywood debut in a cameo role in Glen Powell’s Hulu comedy series Chad Powers. In the show, she appears as herself during a nightclub scene. Her appearance came just as she resumed public activity after a short hiatus from social media.

Welch also relaunched Talk Tuah independently and announced a documentary titled DocTuah, developed with Bungalow Media, which will chronicle her rise from factory worker to viral fame. Despite online speculation, there is no official record of any legal action taken against Welch.

