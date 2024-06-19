Diljit Dosanjh performs 'G.O.A.T' on Jimmy Fallon with a Hollywood twist

Popular Punjabi singer, Diljit Dosanjh, impressed audiences on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 18, 2024, putting a Hollywood spin on his popular song G.O.A.T. It was part of his North American Dil-Luminati Tour, showcasing Dosanjh's lively performance and cultural appeal.

Dosanjh wore a classic white dhoti kurta and turban when he performed G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. He wowed the crowd with his lively Punjab-originated Bhangra dance, and moves and changed up some of the lyrics.

His latest appearance shows how popular Indian, and especially Punjabi music, is becoming globally. This is just one of many achievements in Dosanjh's successful career, with more to come.

Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying performance on Jimmy Fallon

Diljit Dosanjh was called the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he lived up to it. Starting with Born to Shine, he brought the house down with his lively vibe. But the real standout was when he sang G.O.A.T.

He changed up the lyrics and threw in a Hollywood reference while singing,

“Hollywood vich jinne stars ne, Ohna vich behnda sardar goriye.” [Translation - Among all the stars in Hollywood, the Sardar (Sikh man) sits among them]

This fun remix of the original Bollywood lyrics showed how versatile the singer is, and how he can bring different cultures together. Dosanjh's performance showed off his unique style, blending traditional and contemporary influences effortlessly.

Fallon was impressed with his Bhangra moves and the vibe he brought to the stage. They even ended up performing together after the show, with Fallon exclaiming,

“Come on! That is how you do it. Thank you so much, Diljit Dosanjh.”

Dosanjh mentioned before the show that his goal is just trying to spread some Punjabi culture to the world.

Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer, conquered Coachella previously

Diljit Dosanjh, a hometown hero from Punjab, made history by being the first Punjabi artist to rock the Coachella stage. Hailing from Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab, his musical career kicked off with his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada back in 2003. Over the years, he has become a household name in India and among the Punjabi community across the world, thanks to his hit songs and acting roles in films like Udta Punjab and Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Dosanjh's set at Coachella in April 2023 was a game-changer. Rocking a black outfit and his classic turban, he made history on stage with his hit tracks. His announcement hit home with a lot of people, showing how important it was in his cultural journey:

"Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella" , Dosanjh said. [Translation - Punjabis have reached Coachella]

He's currently on tour in North America with the Dil-Luminati Tour, and it's been a success so far. Shows all over the continent have been sold out, including the American Airlines Centre in Dallas and the massive concert at BC Place in Vancouver, which was the biggest Punjabi concert outside India.

Diljit Dosanjh has also been collaborating with artists from around the world, like Sia, Camilo, and Saweetie, solidifying his reputation as a global music superstar. He will also soon be seen in Jatt & Juliet 3 with Neeru Bajwa, scheduled to release on June 27, 2024.

If you didn't catch Diljit Dosanjh on The Tonight Show, watch it on NBC's website or the The Tonight Show's YouTube channel.