Does Hope Valley from When Calls the Heart TV series exist in real life? Explained

When Calls the Heart is a Hallmark drama inspired by Janette Oke's Canadian West novel series. The show follows the lives of the close-knit community of Hope Valley, where love, grit, and faith help its inhabitants navigate through life.

The program's portrayal of life during the early 1900s has struck a chord with audiences, rendering Hope Valley more than a setting, as it has emerged as a character unto itself.

With its quaint structures, scenery, and close-knit community, Hope Valley feels so real that many viewers are left wondering if the town has a real-life presence. The answer is no, as Hope Valley itself is not real but a fictional place.

Exploring in detail the origins of Hope Valley in When Calls The Heart

The series is mostly produced on MacInnes Farms, which is an old family homestead in Langley, British Columbia, one hour south of Vancouver.

The working farm happens to feature sweeping open pastures, old barns and silos, and a calm country ambiance suited perfectly to the show's era-style aesthetic and the early-20th-century narrative.

During shooting, the set changes significantly. Executive producer John Tinker revealed in an Instagram post:

"When we’re not shooting, the town 'hibernates'. All the signage, the lamp posts, flowers and other plants, every stick of furniture is gone, making Hope Valley look like a ghost town. But every year, before shooting begins, our crew helps ‘wake the town from its sleep’ and well… you get the picture.”

After every new season of production begins, the set is rebuilt to bring back its quaint small-town look.

Though Hope Valley is not an actual town, dedicated fans of When Calls the Heart can live its magic in actuality through special events. The Hearties Family Reunion, a fan event spanning multiple days, is set to provide visitors with a behind-the-scenes experience of the show's set, meeting with cast members, and an opportunity to meet with like-minded enthusiasts.

What is When Calls the Heart about?

When Calls the Heart revolves around the story of Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher from a wealthy family who relocates to the harsh frontier town of Coal Valley, renamed Hope Valley, following a tragic mining accident that widows many women in the town.

Elizabeth is determined to make a difference and seizes the challenges of her new life, forming strong bonds with the townspeople as she navigates love, loss, and self-discovery.

The show, which premiered in 2014, has become one of Hallmark's biggest drama successes, running several seasons and garnering a loyal fan base referred to as the Hearties.

The show has since grown far beyond Elizabeth's narrative, delving into the lives of Hope Valley's inhabitants, their troubles, love affairs, and the constantly evolving fortunes of the town itself.

MacInnes Farms has been an integral part of When Calls the Heart from the beginning, but it was not always a hotbed for filming. The farm initially broke into the entertainment scene when it was used as a location for Scary Movie 4. It has since had several productions, though When Calls the Heart is its most well-known project.

The farm continues to be a working agricultural field, with production of honey, barley, hops, hazelnuts, and others. Coincidentally, the production team of When Calls the Heart works closely with owners of the farm to make sure that their shootings do not interrupt its agricultural production.

As a matter of fact, they incorporate parts of the farm into the backdrop of the show, ensuring that the place feels even more real.

Interested viewers can watch When Calls the Heart on Netflix.

