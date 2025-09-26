Donna Scrivo’s case - A detailed case overview

Donna Scrivo was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2014 killing of her son, Ramsay Scrivo, and received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bags containing his remains were discovered along roads in St. Clair County after he was reported missing.

Ad

The case returns to TV in Snapped. The episode titled Donna Scrivo first aired on January 15, 2017, and is set to re-air on Oxygen on Friday, September 26 at 10 pm ET.

Donna Scrivo case background

Police located multiple bags with human remains in rural areas of St. Clair County in early 2014. An electric saw was found in one bag. Ramsay Scrivo, age 32, had been reported missing shortly before the discovery. Early court records and press briefings summarized the search, initial charges, and the scope of the scenes.

Ad

Trending

Investigators documented an electric saw recovered as evidence (Image via Pexels)

According to Reuters (2014), investigators linked the bags to the missing person report and secured evidence from a vehicle and from retail locations tied to the timeline.

Ad

Scrivo, a registered nurse, had earlier sought guardianship and treatment for her son after the death of his father. Probate records referenced in Detroit Free Press coverage noted diagnoses and prior hospital care, details later raised by the defense to describe family circumstances before the death.

Also read: The true story behind Sarah McLinn’s crime

Investigation and charges

Detectives documented blood evidence and bleach staining at the St. Clair Shores condo. They gathered retail footage that showed a purchase of a power saw, according to USA Today and Detroit Free Press reports from 2014.

Ad

Authorities said body parts were found at several locations, with some remains described as charred. Prosecutors alleged the victim had been drugged, strangled, and placed in a bathtub before dismemberment, as summarized by The Detroit News (June 2015).

A defense narrative emerged that a masked, armed man killed Ramsay and allegedly held Donna Scrivo hostage for several days, forcing her to move bags. That claim appeared throughout trial coverage but was rejected by the jury, as reported by CBS News (May 2015).

Ad

Donna Scrivo trials and verdicts

A Macomb County jury found Scrivo guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and related offenses in May 2015 after brief deliberations, per CBS News (May 2015). The court heard evidence regarding the saw, the locations of the bags, and the condo scene, along with testimony about phone contacts and movements during the relevant days.

Prosecutors argued intent and planning; the defense argued absence of motive, lack of the victim’s DNA on the defendant, and physical limits that allegedly made the state’s sequence unlikely. The jury returned a guilty verdict on murder and on the disinterment and mutilation count, as covered by the Detroit Free Press.

Ad

Sentencing followed in June 2015. Judge Richard Caretti imposed the mandatory term for first-degree murder under Michigan law. Media reports quoted the court describing the crime as horrific and rejecting the hostage account as unsupported by the physical record. The Detroit News’ sentencing story noted the court’s remarks and the statutory penalty.

State records list Scrivo as serving a life term (Image via Pexels)

The Michigan Department of Corrections lists Scrivo as a prisoner serving life. The profile reflects the first-degree murder conviction and notes the separate mutilation count imposed at the same proceeding.

Ad

Also read: Shayna Hubers’ case - A detailed case overview

Viewers can watch the Snapped episode Donna Scrivo on Oxygen during the re-air on Friday, September 26 at 10:00 pm ET.

Snapped keyart (Image via Oxygen)

Snapped is also available to stream on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Episodes of Snapped are also available to purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango At Home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More