Donna Scrivo’s case - A detailed case overview

Donna Scrivo was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2014 killing of her son, Ramsay Scrivo, and received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bags containing his remains were discovered along roads in St. Clair County after he was reported missing.
The case returns to TV in Snapped.
Donna Scrivo case background
Police located multiple bags with human remains in rural areas of St. Clair County in early 2014. An electric saw was found in one bag. Ramsay Scrivo, age 32, had been reported missing shortly before the discovery. Early court records and press briefings summarized the search, initial charges, and the scope of the scenes.
According to Reuters (2014), investigators linked the bags to the missing person report and secured evidence from a vehicle and from retail locations tied to the timeline.
Scrivo, a registered nurse, had earlier sought guardianship and treatment for her son after the death of his father. Probate records referenced in Detroit Free Press coverage noted diagnoses and prior hospital care, details later raised by the defense to describe family circumstances before the death.
Investigation and charges
Detectives documented blood evidence and bleach staining at the St. Clair Shores condo. They gathered retail footage that showed a purchase of a power saw, according to USA Today and Detroit Free Press reports from 2014.
Authorities said body parts were found at several locations, with some remains described as charred. Prosecutors alleged the victim had been drugged, strangled, and placed in a bathtub before dismemberment, as summarized by The Detroit News (June 2015).
A defense narrative emerged that a masked, armed man killed Ramsay and allegedly held Donna Scrivo hostage for several days, forcing her to move bags. That claim appeared throughout trial coverage but was rejected by the jury, as reported by CBS News (May 2015).
Donna Scrivo trials and verdicts
A Macomb County jury found Scrivo guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and related offenses in May 2015 after brief deliberations, per CBS News (May 2015). The court heard evidence regarding the saw, the locations of the bags, and the condo scene, along with testimony about phone contacts and movements during the relevant days.
Prosecutors argued intent and planning; the defense argued absence of motive, lack of the victim’s DNA on the defendant, and physical limits that allegedly made the state’s sequence unlikely. The jury returned a guilty verdict on murder and on the disinterment and mutilation count, as covered by the Detroit Free Press.
Sentencing followed in June 2015. Judge Richard Caretti imposed the mandatory term for first-degree murder under Michigan law. Media reports quoted the court describing the crime as horrific and rejecting the hostage account as unsupported by the physical record. The Detroit News’ sentencing story noted the court’s remarks and the statutory penalty.
The Michigan Department of Corrections lists Scrivo as a prisoner serving life. The profile reflects the first-degree murder conviction and notes the separate mutilation count imposed at the same proceeding.

