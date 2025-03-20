1923 took the internet by storm with its release in December 2022, and even more so with season 2 airing in February 2025. However, the internet has mixed reviews for this new season. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton respectively, 1923 was created as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883, both also created by Taylor Sheridan.

Set in 1923 Montana, it follows the story of the Dutton family, highlighting their various struggles through crises like the Prohibition, drought, and the beginning of the Great Depression. While season 1 was a big hit, gathering 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, the second season was not so well-received by viewers. This can be attributed to more violence and scenes deemed unnecessary by the audience.

Fans of the show are not holding back in making it known that they are not enjoying this season as much as they did the first.

A recurring complaint seems to be that this season is full of too many twists and turns for just one character to handle. With just four episodes out, viewers are already starting to speculate whether it will even lead to a happy ending by the eighth episode.

Fans' reaction to an IG post. Screenshot taken from @1923.official Instagram

"I hope Spencer made it home before S2 - E8," said another user on Instagram.

"Too many storylines not enough time. Poor showing tbh," commented another fan.

"Won’t give anything away, but some scenes were totally unnecessary," wrote one fan under their announcement post on Instagram.

Some users were also particularly unimpressed by the amount of vulgarity and triggering scenes sprinkled throughout this season.

"A few disturbing scenes, really hate having to keep the remote in hand to fast forward. Like the rest of the storyline is awesome, why put in the unnecessary stuff," said one user under an Instagram post.

"1923 Season 2 is traumatizing af. Why am I putting myself thru this s***? There's dread throughout each every episode," wrote one viewer on X.

"If the fourth episode of 1923 Season 2 will be like the first three, I'll not watch it. I don't have the strength to stomach some things," revealed another.

With just four episodes left to end season 2 of 1923, fans are hopeful that things will take a turn upwards. After the highly engaging spectacle that was season 1, it's no surprise that fans are gutted by how this one turned out.

What's happening in season 2 of 1923?

Season 2 of the show is centered around Cara and Jacob's son, Spencer Dutton, and Alexandra, a British woman he meets in Africa, both on two separate journeys - Spencer rushing to save his family, and Alexandra trying to reclaim their love.

Jacob and Cara fight relentlessly to save their homestead from being taken over by Donald Whitfield, who wants to turn their land into a "playground for the elite" and stops at nothing to get exactly what he wants.

With so many obstacles on his journey back home, will Spencer make it in time to save his family and his home?

Catch the new episode of 1923 on Paramount+ every Sunday at midnight EST.

