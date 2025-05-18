Drekeiston Alex's murder: A complete timeline of events

On March 2, 2017, Drekeiston Alex, 19 years old, was shot and murdered in Dallas, Texas. The daytime attack gained instant public attention due to the suspects' self-proclaimed "Bonnie and Clyde" reputation. Based on police reports cited by the Dallas Morning News, Alex was walking along the 4800 block of Sunnyvale Street when he was confronted by Hakeem Griffin-White.

Ad

The two argued, and the altercation grew violent. Griffin-White subsequently produced a handgun and shot Alex. Alex tried to run away from the scene but collapsed shortly after. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The suspects, Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman, fled from the area in a red PT Cruiser.

They were subsequently arrested and charged with murder after police linked them to the crime using witness testimony, surveillance videos, and their postings on social media.

Ad

Trending

Drekeiston Alex's case is the focus of the latest episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen. It is set to air on May 18, 2025. The episode's official synopsis reads:

When a shocking crime is committed in broad daylight that leaves a young man dead on the street, the investigation uncovers a personal vendetta. In exclusive prison interviews, the killer couple will each share their version of events.

Ad

Chronology of the crime leading to the murder of Drekeiston Alex, the investigation process, and the aftermath

The Shooting: March 2, 2017

According to the Dallas Morning News reports, published on March 3, 2017, at around 2:45 pm, Drekeiston Alex was walking along the 4800 block of Sunnyvale Street in Dallas. The police reported that Drekeiston Alex was confronted by a Black male who remained unidentified. The two verbally argued in the street.

Ad

The suspect pulled out a pistol and fired shots at Alex as the two stood in the center of Sunnyvale Street. Drekeiston Alex tried to run away on foot but fell a short distance away. A witness dialed 911, and Alex was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as per the Dallas Police Department.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Investigation and Suspect Identification

According to The Washington Post reports published on March 9, 2017, police arrived at the scene and gathered evidence, including witness accounts and tapes from surrounding stores. The gunman escaped from the scene in a red PT Cruiser, whose driver was the second suspect. The shooter was dressed in black, according to the video, as per the Dallas Police Department.

Within days, detectives had identified Hakeem Griffin-White (age 17) as the shooter and Ashley Coleman (age 27) as the driver, as per the Dallas Morning News. The suspects referred to themselves on social media sites as "Bonnie and Clyde."

Ad

Police also discovered a Facebook video in which Griffin-White and Coleman talked about the shooting and showed firearms and ammunition, said the arrest affidavit.

Investigation scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

Arrests: March 5, 2017

Ad

According to the Daily Mail reports, published on March 9, 2017, Dallas police arrested Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman on March 5, 2017. Both suspects were taken to Dallas Police Headquarters, had their Miranda rights read to them. The duo decided to go ahead with the interview with detectives, as per the Dallas Police Department.

As per the Dallas Morning News, both were charged with one count of murder. Ashley Coleman was being held on $500,000 bail at the Dallas County Jail, and Griffin-White was being held on $200,000 bail. Neither suspect entered a plea when they were arrested.

Ad

Court scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

Aftermath and Public Response

Ad

As per the Dallas Morning News, police released the surveillance video and invited more witnesses to come forward. As per the Dallas Police Department, Crime Stoppers provided an award of up to $5,000 for information that led to the arrest and indictment of the perpetrators.

The case attracted media attention because of the suspects' own "Bonnie and Clyde" image and their social media activity, as per the Dallas Morning News.

For more details about the murder of Drekeiston Alex, watch Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More