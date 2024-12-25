Earth Abides episode 4 ending explained: Do Charlie's men succeed in getting water?

Earth Abides episode 4 was released on December 21, 2024, and follows right after the end of episode 3, where Ish is attacked by a mountain lion. Episode 4, Predators, starts on a grave note as Ish is immediately admitted to the medical room after Evie screams for help.

All the members of his newfound family gather around the table. For some moments, Ish's heart stops beating, however, Molly provides CPR and finally succeeds in getting his heartbeat back again.

At the end of Earth Abides episode 4, Predators, a new set of survivors knocks at Ish's community gate, led by a man named Charlie. Ish's community was suffering from a water shortage, and Charlie's men offered to dig a well in exchange for accommodation for the duration of the project. By the end of Earth Abides episode 4, Charlie's men succeed in retrieving water from the ground, however, Charlie has different plans.

Ish begins to recover from the injuries, however faces a new problem in Earth Abides episode 4

After the mountain lion attack in episode 3, Ish sustains many wounds. However, he miraculously survives and begins to recover slowly.

Emma gets deeply traumatized by this attack and goes to the forest with her gun. She succeeds in spotting the mountain lion responsible for the attack and shoots it to death. This becomes a way for her to take revenge while ensuring the lion does not attack any family members again.

Molly still finds it very difficult to believe that Ish has survived the deadly attack, and is recovering slowly. She tells Ish that he had only made it out alive because of his unshakable will to live. Ish then expresses his gratitude to everyone, especially Molly.

Molly finally confesses that she never completed medical school and dropped out in the first year. However, after the disease consumed the majority of Earth's population, she began practicing with whatever knowledge she had to fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor.

Molly is very surprised that she could save Ish, and he comments that it's only because she decided to sit and fight for her patient's survival rather than run away. Earth Abides episode 4 takes another time jump, this time to Year 17 after the pandemic. Viewers can see how the kids born in the new world felt before the pandemic, fascinating, almost like fiction.

Heather and Raif embark on a journey to the outside world in Earth Abides episode 4 (Image via Apple TV)

Heather and Raif have grown up together in the survivor's community, and in their late teens, the two share a romantic interest in each other. They decide to set out on a journey to explore the world and look for more life out there. Since they are old enough to look after themselves, their parents allow them to go, but only with a promise that the couple will return before winter.

Right after the couple leaves, the community members realize they are running out of water. Ish, Ezra, and Joey visit a nearby dam hoping to understand what happened to the water, and realize the riverbed has dried up completely. While looking into this, Ish observes a rusted pipe from the dam, realizing they have almost a week before they run out of water completely.

Ish instantly panics when he sees a few vehicles pass over the bridge of the dam. He immediately orders the other two members to get back into the car and flee the scene, considering them to be a threat to the community. Though they successfully run away before they are caught, the group of survivors follows them to the community.

The group is led by a man named Charlie, who brings a peace offering to their community, intending no harm. However, Ish is very apprehensive about trusting a set of strangers and letting them stay. However, Charlie offers Ish their remaining water and promises to dig a well in their land since they have a boring machine.

This comes in exchange for letting Charlie's community stay there for a couple of days until they can successfully retrieve water deep from the soil.

Ish is suspicious of Charlie's behavior in Earth Abides episode 4

Ish begins to suspect Charlie's behavior in Earth Abides episode 4 (Image via Apple TV)

Ish finds it difficult to accept Charlie as a friend and shares his concerns with Emma. However, she brushes off his claims by making him remember that he said similar things to the previous survivors, who then became part of his family. Ish agrees that though he had previously been wrong about his assumptions, this time he is sure that Charlie has a different plan in mind.

Emma reiterates that Ish only feels threatened by Charlie's arrival because it challenges his position as the leading man. Charlie quickly tries to gain the trust of everyone with his charm, however, Ish genuinely believes that Charlie is a big threat to their community.

While most members of the community eagerly help and wait for Charlie's men to dig out the well, Ish fears that succeeding would provide Charlie the authority to keep his people in Ish's land. Throughout Earth Abides episode 4, Charlie and his men try their best to bring water out of the barren Earth.

In this process, Ish's elder son Alex is deeply infatuated with a girl from the new survivors and begins to admire Charlie. This creates a big rift between Ish and Alex, beginning with Alex's jealousy over Ish being completely devoted to his younger son Joey.

Even after days of constant struggle, the group of men fails to retrieve water after digging meters deep into the Earth. However, on the day when they are almost about to lose hope, a fountain of water gushes from deep beneath the ground.

As much as this makes all the community members happy, Ish is terrified that Charlie has gained the authority to stay in his land. Ish has always been considered the leading man in his survivors's community, which is now severely threatened.

Ish approaches Charlie and reminds him about his promise to leave the land once they succeed. However, this time Charlie modifies his plan, saying he may have liked the community and will stay for as long as he wants.

Earth Abides episode 4 ends with a big cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering whether Ish will remain the leader of the survivors's clan.

