Eduard Nektalov's murder: A complete timeline of events

Eduard Nektalov was an influential jeweler in New York's Diamond District. His assassination on May 20, 2004, was a high-profile murder that shook the city and highlighted the relationships between business feuds, organized crime, and federal probes in the jewelry market.

The assassination was not a spontaneous act but rather the aftermath of a murder-for-hire scheme, with roots going deep into present disputes and criminal proceedings. This case is the focus of the latest episode of New York Homicide. The episode is set to air on May 17, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Oxygen.

A comprehensive timeline of events preceding, during, and following the killing of Eduard Nektalov

Early 2000s: Commercial and legal distress

As per the court documents from the United States Court of Appeals, Second Circuit, in the early 2000s, Eduard Nektalov and his relatives owned Roman Jewelers on West 47th Street in Manhattan. Federal court records stated that Nektalov, along with his father Roman, were drawn into a federal operation called "Operation Meltdown".

It targeted jewelers involved in money laundering for Colombian drug runners, as they also melted jewelry into household appliances for smuggling purposes. Undercover agents made numerous cash transactions for gold and diamonds with the Nektalovs in return for large volumes of cash.

Eduard Nektalov and roughly a dozen other jewelers were indicted on money laundering charges in 2003 as a result of this sting, as per QNS. The indictment heightened tensions in the Diamond District, with some concerned that Nektalov would cooperate with authorities.

2001-2004: Growing tensions and business disputes

As per the court documents, differences between Eduard Nektalov and other individuals in the Diamond District increased after a 2001 commercial conflict. Miguel Herrera testified that Hector Rivera, a "muscle man" for another jeweler, grew enraged when his colleague was attacked by Nektalov's colleagues.

Rivera subsequently implied that Nektalov, who was under indictment, had "many enemies" who were concerned that he might be cooperating with officials. Even after being cautioned against hurting Nektalov, Rivera started plotting an assassination.

As per the court documents, he hired Lixander Morales, one of his partners, to get a hitman. Morales went to Puerto Rico, discovered that his acquaintance Carlos Fortier was really in New York, and set up Fortier to meet with Rivera.

May 2004: The plot to kill Nektalov

During the weeks before the homicide, Rivera completed his plan, as per the court documents. He gave Morales a black Colt .45 handgun to pass on to Fortier and demonstrated escape routes for Fortier after the homicide. Rivera rewarded Morales $20,000 for his services and reported paying Fortier as well.

Nektalov’s trial on money laundering charges was scheduled to begin in July 2004, just two months after his murder. The timing of the killing raised questions about possible connections between the indictment and the hit.

May 20, 2004: The murder

As per The New York Times, on the evening of May 20, 2004, around 7:20 pm, Eduard Nektalov closed his jewelry store and walked up Sixth Avenue. Fortier trailed behind him, and then he shot Nektalov twice in the back and once in the head. This was at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 47th Street. Nektalov was killed instantly at the scene.

As per QNS, the police soon concluded that the murder was a premeditated hit and not a robbery. The murder stunned the Diamond District and attracted a large attendance at Nektalov's funeral days later.

Aftermath: Investigation, convictions, and legacy

Within days of the murder, Rivera interviewed Morales, paid him $20,000, and informed him he had also paid Fortier, as reported by the court documents. Rivera then asked another jeweler for $150,000, claiming he needed it to compensate those who had murdered Eduard Nektalov.

The case against Rivera was based on the testimony of cooperating witnesses, telephone records, and physical evidence. Rivera was arrested, tried, and convicted of conspiring to murder for hire, murder for hire, and discharge of a firearm for a crime of violence.

He was sentenced to life in federal prison. As per the court documents, Fortier, the shooter, died while in prison, approximately one year after the murder, and was never tried for the case.

Eduard Nektalov's assassination was the product of a meticulously organized murder-for-hire scheme based on business conflicts, criminal probes, and apprehensions about assisting law enforcers.

