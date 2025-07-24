"Egotism ran amok" - Trainwreck: P.I. Moms' showrunner accuses Carl Marino of deliberate sabotage

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms is Netflix's new documentary. It explores the story of a TV reality show about a San Francisco-based private investigation agency run by soccer moms. Lifetime Network created the series called P.I. Moms, which was set to air in early 2011.

The investigation firm was run by a former police officer, Chris Butler. He hired a team of mothers from San Francisco to be private investigators. However, soon an anonymous tip revealed that Chris Butler's cases were scripted. Additionally, authorities also discovered that Butler was involved in a series of crimes, including robbery, drug dealing, and controlling prostitution rings. Chris Butler first hired Carl Marino to work as the director of operations for his investigation agency, Butler and Associates.

In Trainwreck: P.I. Moms, which premiered on Netflix on July 22, the mothers revealed that Carl Marino started to grow jealous of the public attention they received. They added that he executed a plan to sabotage the reality show.

Lucan Platt, who was set to create the Lifetime reality TV show, claimed that Carl Marino wanted to be the main character on the show. Marino further added that his acting experience would bring female fans into the reality TV show. Latt said,

"It felt like egotism ran amok."

Reportedly, the group of P.I. Moms, including Charmagne Peters, Michelle Allen, Ami Wiltz, and Denise Antoon, worked as private investigators under Chris Bulter. Carl Marino worked as one of their coworker.

Carl Marino approached Lucan Platt to be the main character of the reality TV show (Image via Pexels)

In Trainwreck: P.I. Moms, Lucan Platt said that he explained to Marino that the reality show was called P.I. Moms, and he was not a mom. Platt reported saying to Marino,

"I’m so sorry, but the network has already decided that it’s going to be Chris and the moms, and that was that."

Reportedly, Carl Marino played a significant role in ensuring the cancellation of the Lifetime show.

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms explores how the P.I. Moms show was cancelled

Peter Crooks was called to do a story on the reality TV show (Image via Pexels)

As documented in Trainwreck: P.I. Moms, during the production of the Lifetime reality TV show, local journalist Peter Crooks was asked to do a story on the investigator moms. He collaborated with Denise Antoon, but soon after, Crooks received an email claiming that the investigations done by Butler and Associates were completely staged.

Peter Crooks went on to share the email with show creator Lucan Platt, who reassured him that the cases were authentic. However, soon Platt began to wonder about the email's anonymous sender.

The anonymous tipster was discovered to be Carl Marino (Image via Pexels)

As per Trainwreck: P.I. Moms, show creator Lucan Platt went on to uncover the identity behind the anonymous sender. It was discovered to be Carl Marino. Reportedly, after Marino was exposed, he sent a second email to journalist Peter Crooks.

Here, Marino claimed that P.I. Moms leader Chris Butler was connected with a series of crimes. This involved stealing major amounts of drugs and marijuana, along with prescribed Xanax and steroids. These drugs were supposedly procured from confiscated lockers of the Contra Costa County Task Force from multiple investigations and arrests.

Peter Crooks claimed his news story connected him with the controversy (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, Crooks revealed in Trainwreck: P.I. Moms that his writing connected him with a much bigger issue. Crooks said,

"This all started with me being invited to write a fluffy lifestyle piece about a reality show. Now I’m being brought into this, what sounds like a very dangerous conspiracy, involving stolen drugs and dirty cops who are putting them back out on the street after being confiscated."

Carl Marino collaborated with investigators and special agents to expose Chris Butler for the crimes (Image via Pexels)

As reported by NBC, Carl Marino went on to work with special agents and investigators to explore Chris Butler and the series of crimes he committed. As reported by The American Life, on February 16, 2011, Marino was arrested by Norman Wieslch, the Team Commander of the Central Contra Costa County, California Narcotic Enforcement.

He was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment and a fine of $ 20,000. After Chris Butler was tied to the controversy, Lifetime Network decided to pull down the reality TV show. In Trainwreck: P.I. Moms, show creator Platt claimed that Carl Marino was driven by selfish motives in the cancellation of the show.

Chris Butler was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, when Carl Marino was asked about the allegations, he revealed that he was offered a generous amount for the documentary, which he refused. Marino claimed that he was asked to be the protagonist, but Butler wanted him and his wife to be the center of attention.

Marino claimed that it was not he but Chris Butler who was responsible for the cancellation of the reality TV show.

