Everest is a historical survival movie directed and produced by Baltasar Kormákur. Written by Simon Beaufoy and William Nicholson, the movie is based on the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, which claimed the lives of eight climbers.

The film primarily follows the journey of the climbers as they struggle to survive under extreme weather conditions. The expedition consisted of two groups, one led by Scott Fischer and the other by Rob Hall. The movie had its theatrical release on September 18, 2015.

In the movie, Jake Gyllenhaal portrays Scott Fisher, while Jason Clarke plays Rob Hall. The ensemble cast also includes Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright, Sam Worthington, Keira Knightley, Michael Kelly, and Emily Watson.

The cast of Everest (2015) explored

1) Jason Clarke as Rob Hall

Jason Clarke plays the role of Rob Hall (Image via Netflix)

In the movie, Jason Clarke plays the role of Rob Hall, a New Zealand mountaineer and one of the leaders of the 1996 Mount Everest expedition. Hall was among the first to advertise Everest Commercials.

Rob met his future wife, Jan Arnold, during the 1990 Everest summit. During the 1996 Everest expedition, Jan was pregnant with their child and was unable to accompany him.

Jason Clarke is an Australian actor best known for his roles in movies such as Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), The Man with the Iron Heart (2017), Pet Sematary (2019), and most recently, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023).

2) Jake Gyllenhaal as Scott Fischer

Jake Gyllenhaal plays the role of Scott Fischer (Image via Netflix)

Jake Gyllenhaal plays the role of Scott Fischer in the movie. Scott Eugene Fischer was an American expedition leader and mountain guide who gained popularity for climbing the world's highest mountains without supplemental oxygen. Fischer first climbed Everest in 1994 and was part of the 1996 expedition. In the movie, Rob persuades Scott to lead a group of climbers.

Jake Gyllenhaal is an American actor who first gained major recognition for his lead role in the 2004 disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow. Some of his most acclaimed works include Brokeback Mountain (2005), Love & Other Drugs (2010), Prisoners (2013), Nightcrawler (2014), Nocturnal Animals (2016), The Guilty (2021), Road House (2024), and the recent series Presumed Innocent (2024).

3) Josh Brolin as Beck Weathers

Josh Brolin plays the role of Beck Weathers (Image via Netflix)

Josh Brolin plays the role of Beck Weathers in the movie. Weathers is an American pathologist who worked as a physician during the 1996 expedition. He was one of the few survivors of the disaster and managed to make it back after the journey.

Caught in a deadly storm, Weathers was left frozen for days before help arrived. After returning, his right arm had to be amputated halfway, along with his other fingers and parts of his feet. His nose was also amputated and later reconstructed through surgery.

Josh Brolin is an American actor who first gained recognition for portraying Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Additionally, he played Cable in Deadpool 2 (2018) and Gurney Halleck in Dune (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024).

4) Michael Kelly as Jon Krakauer

Michael Kelly plays the role of Jon Krakauer (Image via Apple TV)

Michael Kelly plays the role of journalist Jon Krakauer in the movie. Krakauer was one of the climbers in the 1996 expedition who managed to reach the peak and return to camp.

A total of 15 people died during the 1996 climbing season. After making a recovery, Michael Kelly publicly criticized the commercialization of Mount Everest, which he believed contributed to the loss of several lives.

Some of Michael Kelly's major screen roles include Dawn of the Dead (2004), Chronicle (2012), Man of Steel (2013), Jack Ryan (2019), Pantheon (2022), and The Penguin (2024).

