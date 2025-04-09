Every Dire Wolf in Game of Thrones, ranked

The combination of dire wolf and Game of Thrones is an iconic imagery of the show. Based on the novels of George R.R. Martin, the show features the gripping fight for power amongst an array of noble families. There are a number of important characters on the show, mostly the Starks, who are bonded by their own dire wolf.

Ad

The loyal wolves play an important part in Game of Thrones. They not only protect their owners but are also a symbol of prestige. Dire wolves are an extinct species in real life. Recently, a US-based bioscience company claimed that they brought back an extinct species after 10,000 years through the miracle of science and technology. However, this claim is being disputed by some experts.

In light of these events, here are all the dire wolves from the Game of Thrones. They are ranked based on how long the character was in the show, the impact it left upon the series, and the character's connection to the main actors of the story.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author’s opinions.

Summer, Ghost, and other dire wolves in Game of Thrones

6) Shaggydog – Rickon Stark

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The bonded dire wolf of the youngest Stark, Rickon, Shaggydog, is another wolf who has a limited run in Game of Thrones. The only wolf to be born with black fur, Shaggydog has an impressive appearance. He is fiercely loyal and protective of his owner and mirrors the childishness and volatile nature of Rickon.

Ad

Unfortunately, his aggression could not keep Rickon safe because when he and Osha went to stay with Smalljon Umber, Umber killed Shaggydog to showcase his loyalty towards Ramsay Snow. Because Shaggydog’s owner Rickon is so young, the wolf and its owner do not leave a significant impact on the show. In season 3, viewers do see Shaggydog help Jon Snow fight off some wildlings.

5) Lady – Sansa Stark

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The elegant companion of Sansa Stark, Lady is the most domesticated and non-aggressive dire wolf in Game of Thrones. Just like its owner, Sansa, who loves songs, nature, and romance, Lady also is prone to gentleness and is trusting towards strangers. However, its death is one of the cruelest and holds a lot of symbolism.

Ad

When Arya’s dire wolf attacks Prince Joffrey, Queen Cersei decides to kill Lady in an act of wrath, which becomes a turning point in the life of Sansa. The young girl is no longer innocent and naïve and sees the truth behind Cersei and Joffrey for the first time. Even though her role is small, it is highly symbolic.

4) Summer – Bran Stark

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The loyal companion of Bran Stark, Summer is like an air of freshness and warmth, just like his name suggests. When Bran has a heart-wrenching accident, which makes him feel hopeless, he has his loyal and brave dire wolf by his side, which gives him comfort. The wolf even protects its owner from the attack by the Lannisters, which is a heroic display of loyalty.

Ad

Throughout the six seasons that the dire wolf is in Game of Thrones, Bran uses Summer multiple times to get him food and fight against predators. Even during the later seasons, Summer dives first into the wights to protect Bran and gives him time to escape. However, Bran’s arc is not fully fleshed out in the later seasons of Game of Thrones, and Summer’s role is not given a fitting end.

Ad

3) Grey Wind – Robb Stark

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Grey Wind is the most loyal, brave, and tenacious dire wolf in Game of Thrones. The heroic companion of Robb Stark, his name was given by Robb when he was training the creature and noticed that he looked like a grey blur when running. Under Robb’s tutelage, he becomes one of the most responsive and disciplined wolves by his side.

Ad

In the war between the North and the Riverlands in the War of the Five Kings, Grey Wind is always by his owner’s side and helps him kill men in battle. Even though his scenes are few in the show, as compared to the book, his feats in the battles are regularly discussed. It is noted that Robb rides into battle by sitting on the back of this giant dire wolf.

Ad

2) Nymeria – Arya Stark

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

An important dire wolf in Game of Thrones, Nymeria, is the loyal aide of Arya Stark. She is named after the Rhonyar queen, who helped her people sail across the Narrow Sea to Dorne to escape the Valyrian Empire. Nymeria is just like its owner, Arya. She is fierce and playful. When Joffrey attacks Arya, Nymeria swings into action and bites his arm, which leads to Arya sending him into the wild.

Ad

The two meet again after many years when Arya is on a path different from her family’s and Nymeria has also become the leader of a pack of wolves. The two are bonded together, and when Arya drives away Nymeria, her loss of the Stark identity also begins. She is one of the most iconic wolf companions in Game of Thrones.

1) Ghost – Jon Snow

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Ghost is one of the most legendary dire wolf characters in Game of Thrones. His story is sentimental and poignant as Jon Snow discovers an albino runt next to his mother’s body and makes it his own. Ghost is given his name because of his body color and because he made very little noise. When Jon joins the Nights Watch, Ghost is by his side as a loyal wolf.

Ad

Ghost is also the one who regularly saves Jon’s friends, like Samwell, from the rival Night Watch members. Even though the two are not always together, they always find their way back to each other. The two have such a deep love and loyalty towards each other that Ghost and Jon are one of the most iconic Stark and dire wolf pairings on the show. Further, both of them are outcasts, who achieve great things.

Ad

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various dire wolf characters on Game of Thrones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More