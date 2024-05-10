Evil Lives Here on ID: What happened to Sara Pitcher? 

Investigation Discovery’s Evil Lives Here looks at some of the most harrowing and popular violent crimes that have taken place across the world. Having existed for 13 seasons thus far, the series has thrown light on a range of never-heard-before perspectives from victims and criminals involved in some truly harrowing crimes.

Season 13, episode 18 of Evil Lives Here, titled Three-and-a Half-Hours of Hell, delved into the story of Sara Pitcher, a Phoenix, Arizona resident who was brutally attacked by her former partner, Shawn Spink.

Spink, back in September 2018, attacked and s*xually assaulted Sara at her home in Pheonix. The couple had been married in Indiana where Sara had relocated. However, after a range of disturbing behaviors which also included a questionable past, she decided to end the marriage and moved back to Phoenix, where her former lover eventually followed her.

The episode originally aired on September 18, 2023, and the entire season has been re-run multiple times on ID. This episode of Evil Lives Here sheds light on a three-and-a-half-hour attack that could have ended worse had Sara not managed to escape in time. She was eventually able to get Spink arrested and has since been featured in multiple documentaries and TV shows in addition to Evil Lives Here, shedding light on the years of domestic abuse that she went through.

Who is Sara Pitcher, featured on Evil Lives Here?

The heart-wrenching story of season 13 episode 18 of Evil Lives Here story starts with a troubled marriage. Sara Pitcher, an Arizona native, had moved to Indiana for work, where she met her future husband, Shawn Spink, for the first time. The couple quickly hit it off, although Sara had observed various concerning signs right from the start.

For example, Spink had revealed to her that he earlier had spent some time in prison for attacking the lover of her ex-partner. While concerned, Sara sympathized with her partner and attempted to move on from the issue. However, the marriage in itself proved utterly toxic and effectively separated Sara from her friends and family.

This eventually led to her decision to divorce Spink, which initially progressed smoothly. She was able to secure divorce within a few months, and then eventually moved to Phoenix in a bid to restart her life. However, as it turned out, this was only the beginning of her harrowing experience.

Sara was ambushed by Spink outside her apartment’s front door, where she was zip-tied, gagged, and beaten up after being taken inside. Spink also s*xually assaulted her and stabbed her with a knife. As it turned out, Spink had every intention to kill himself after killing his former partner.

Sara convinced Spink that she also had every intention of killing herself along with him, but wanted to eat ice cream as a couple before doing so. The two drove to a McDonald’s where Sara used the opportunity to scream in front of people in the parking lot and escape Spink, who sped away.

Her former partner was later arrested, and charged with multiple criminal counts, including that of murder and s*xual assault. The harrowing experience is featured in detail in Evil Lives Here, which also includes interviews with Sara herself.

Since the incident(s), Pitcher has used her experience to raise her voice against domestic violence and abuse and is a notable activist who regularly holds events to support other women.

