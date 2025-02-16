Evil Lives Here season 17: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Evil Lives Here season 17 is the upcoming installment of the true crime documentary series that mainly focuses on documenting real-life interviews with people who have survived living among criminals in the family. First debuted back on January 17, 2016, Evil Lives Here has run for 16 successive seasons, with over 140 episodes till now.

This gripping true crime docuseries is all set for another season, to be premiered on Investigation Discovery. The first episode of Evil Lives Here, season 17, is all set to air this Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm EST on ID.

Evil Lives Here season 17, episode 1, titled Not My Brother’s Keeper, is set to question the perception that one is safe in their residence. It will make the audience reflect on the dangers lurking within one's own family.

Release date and time of Evil Lives Here Season 17

The series explores subjects who encountered criminals inside their homes (Image via Pexels)

As per TV Insider, the first episode of Season 17, titled Not My Brother's Keeper, is scheduled to make its release on February 16, 2025, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

Here is a detailed table for the release timing of Evil Lives Here Season 17 across different time zones.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Central European Time February 17, 2025 03:00 PM Pacific Time February 16, 2025 06:00 PM Central Time February 16, 2025 08:00 PM Eastern Time February 16, 2025 09:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time February 17, 2025 02:00 AM Australian Standard Time February 17, 2025 01:00 PM Eastern European Time February 17, 2025 04:00 AM Indian Standard Time February 17, 2025 7:30 AM Japan Standard Time February 17, 2025 11:00 AM

Where to watch Evil Lives Here Season 17?

Not My Brother's Keeper will be available for streaming on Discovery Plus (Image via Pexels)

Episode 1 of Evil Lives Here season 17, titled Not My Brother's Keeper, will initially air on February 16, 2025, on the Investigation Discovery channel. The episode will re-air on the same channel the next day, on February 17, 2025, at midnight EST.

All the episodes of Evil Lives Here season 17 will be available for streaming on Discovery Plus. For new subscribers, after a 7-day free trial, viewers have the option to go for two plans.

1) Discovery Plus: $5.99/month

Viewers can access all the content available on the platform, including exclusives and originals. However, viewers will encounter limited ads.

2) Discovery Plus (Ad-Free): $9.99/month

Viewers will take all the benefits of Discovery Plus. Additionally, the subscribers also get the option to watch their favorite shows offline by getting access to mobile downloads.

Besides, viewers can stream the seasons of Evil Lives Here on Apple TV Plus, Hulu, and Max.

What to expect from Evil Lives Here Season 17?

Season 17 is set to explore the life of individuals who survived criminals among family members (Image via Pexels)

Season 17 is set to document thrilling stories from individuals who have shared miserable experiences in their homes and from their family members who have committed horrendous crimes.

The narrations will explore stories of violence and betrayal, documenting how the closest family members could turn into monsters. With personal interviews from the survivors, the episodes will provide a first-hand experience to its viewers of how it is to survive a criminal in one's home.

The official synopsis of its first episode as per Rotten Tomatoes, titled Not My Brother's Keeper, reads,

"Renee wonders why her brother, Ricky, targets her; thankfully, her brother, Ronnie, protects her and keeps Ricky in check; after years of his cruelty, they've had enough of him and fight back; that's when Ricky plots his revenge."

Evil Lives Here is produced by Jacinda A. Davis, Jaime Hanaway, Joe Carmina, Andrea Calmon, and Chris Sgueglia. Investigation Discovery serves as the original release channel for the docuseries.

All the seasons of Evil Lives Here are available for streaming on Discovery Plus, Hulu, and Max.

