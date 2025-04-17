Fact check – Is George Clooney really joining The Pitt season 2? Explained

The Pitt season 2 is officially in the works as HBO Max announced the renewal in February 2025. The medical drama, created by R. Scott Gemmill and executive produced by John Wells and Noah Wyle, premiered with two episodes on the streaming platform on January 9, 2025.

After the announcement, there has been growing curiosity among the fans about the addition of new members to the cast. A poster has been circulating online showing George Clooney side by side with Noah Wyle, as the leads of The Pitt season 2. However, this has not been officially confirmed by any of the parties involved.

The poster has been circulated by a Facebook page known for sharing humorous content for entertainment purposes. The page, YODA BBY ABY, frequently publishes fan-made posters of potential collaborations that haven't been confirmed by any credible source.

The series also stars Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez in prominent roles. Here's the official synopsis by HBO Max:

"Emergency medicine doctors juggle personal crises, workplace politics, and high emotions in this drama series."

George Clooney is not joining The Pitt season 2

As mentioned above, George Clooney is not joining the blockbuster HBO Max show in the second season. A Facebook page shared a poster with Clooney and Wyle in medical attire with a caption that read,

"Get ready for the heart-pounding second season of The Pitt, where Noah Wyle returns to lead the high-stakes hospital drama, now joined by E.R. legend George Clooney as a brilliant trauma surgeon."

However, the viral poster, created by YODA BBY ABY, is not related to the show's production in any way and is known for creating humorous and fan-made content.

However, the allure of the poster comes from the fact that Noah Wyle and Clooney worked together on the NBC medical drama ER for five seasons. That show also involved executive producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, so naturally, fans wondered if George Clooney would reunite with his 90s co-workers.

Clooney played the role of Dr. Doug Ross in the series from 1994 to 1998. It is considered among the actor's best works and often cited as one of the greatest characters on American television. The series also included actors such as Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Linda Cardellini, and John Stamos.

Noah Wyle wants to work with George Clooney again

A month after The Pitt's premiere, it was confirmed by HBO Max that there would be The Pitt season 2, which would be released in January 2026. It would be a perfect opportunity for the makers to bring Clooney and Wyle on screen. Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael Robinavitch on the show, has already expressed his desire to work with Clooney in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

When asked if fans would get to see any castmates from ER in The Pitt season 2, the actor said,

"We all do keep in touch. I am about to go to New York in a couple of weeks and cheer on Mr. Clooney in his Broadway debut as a matter of fact. The chance to work together again is something we always look forward to."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Pitt season 2 and other such films and TV shows on HBO Max.

