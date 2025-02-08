Fact check: Is Netflix's Buds series starring Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler real? Viral poster debunked

The Buds series, supposedly starring Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler, is not real. Despite the realistic design, the viral poster claiming that Sandler and Carrey are teaming up for a new comedy series for Netflix, titled Buds, is fake. The confusion about a supposed team-up of the actors started after a Facebook post by YODA BBY ABY on Thursday, February 6, 2025, about the potential project went viral.

Per the Facebook post, Buds is a comedy series coming to Netflix in June 2025. Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler were reportedly going to star in it as two lifelong buddies, Jim Harris and Adam Klein, respectively.

The premise for the supposed show would be Carrey and Sandler's characters dreaming of opening The Giggle Garden in New York. As per the synopsis mentioned, the series will follow their "wild, wacky world of legal green."

The Facebook post further claimed that the new comedy series will be 10 episodes long and promises "pure, uncut comedy." However, despite the poster being visually convincing, there is no verified production, release schedule, or studio confirmation for the project.

Moreover, it's worth noting that the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY is a known parody account that describes itself as "100% satire and fake." Hence, the poster claiming Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler's Netflix project called Buds should not be taken seriously.

Are there any upcoming projects for Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed projects that will star both Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler, like what YODA BBY ABY's Facebook post claimed. However, both actors may have their own upcoming projects.

Sandler has two new movies expected to come out in 2025. According to his IMDb page, two Adam Sandler movies, Happy Gilmore 2 and Jay Kelly, are both in post-production.

He will return to play the titular role for the sequel, coming this year after about 29 years since the first movie came out in 1996.

OG cast members Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will also be returning in the long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel and fresh faces will be joining them, including Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, and pro golfers Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and more.

As for Jay Kelly, Sandler will be starring in it with George Clooney, Lauran Dern, Greta Gerwig, Riley Keough, Eve Henson, Emily Mortimer, and others. Mortimer co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, who directed the film. The movie's exact release date is still not known, but Deadline reported on January 30, 2025, that it's scheduled for a Netflix release in the fall of 2025.

Sandler also has another untitled project with the Safdie Brothers Project that is currently "in development," per his IMDb page.

As for Jim Carrey, the third installment of Sonic the Hedgehog, where he plays Ivo Robotnik, was released on December 20, 2024. He is also "definitely open" to reprising the role for a potential fourth movie for the franchise, as he told Cinema Today on December 27, 2024.

Moreover, he has an upcoming project with director David Robert Mitchell, Evergreen Pines and the Fading Summer, which is currently in "pre-production," per its IMDb page.

There's no expected release window for the project yet, but it's reportedly an adventure comedy about a middle-aged man who found himself at a strange sleepaway camp full of eccentric campers.

