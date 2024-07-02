Fact check: Is The Call Boy I Met in Paris available to stream on Netflix? Explained

The Call Boy I Met in Paris, a mini-series has captured the interest of fans worldwide. This intriguing show has prompted questions about its availability on popular streaming platforms like Netflix. Despite its growing popularity, this series is not available on Netflix.

The Call Boy I Met in Paris was released on June 5, 2024, in the United States and is produced by ReelShort. The series is exclusively available on the ReelShort platform only as of now.

Featuring a talented cast, including actors including Kayla Gibson, Amanda Glass, and Kyle Joseph Juresich, the series has quickly garnered a dedicated following, with the show set against the backdrop of the majestic city of Paris.

Where to watch The Call Boy I Met in Paris online?

To watch the mini-series The Call Boy I Met in Paris, viewers need to access the ReelShort platform, the official site where the series is exclusively available. ReelShort is known for hosting a variety of short-form content and series, providing a unique platform for viewers to enjoy high-quality entertainment. The series is presented in English and is produced by the ReelShort production company.

Directed by Thang Ho, the series combines romance and comedy, making it a delightful watch.

For the unversed, the lead actor Alyona Real has previously worked in Quarantine Leap, Glass, Pyros, and A Million Hits, whereas Connor Tuohy has worked in Dead or About to Die, Mandy's Boy and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Plot summary of the mini-series explored

In the mini-series, Sophie, played by Alyona Real, reunites with Justin, portrayed by Connor Tuohy, under rather unusual circumstances. Seven years prior, they had met, but Sophie does not remember Justin.

Fate brings them together again after a one-night stand, where Sophie, in a comedic twist, mistakes Justin for a call boy. She asks him to fake marry her to solve a personal predicament. As they navigate this charade, they develop real feelings for each other, leading to heartfelt and humorous moments.

Why is the mini-series not on the Netflix app for streaming?

Despite its growing popularity, the decision to host the mini-series exclusively on ReelShort may be driven by strategic reasons. ReelShort, aiming to carve out its niche in the streaming world, offers a variety of unique content that differentiates it from giants like Netflix.

ReelShort attracts viewers to its platform by keeping the mini-series exclusive, leveraging the series' growing popularity.

The series offers a fresh take on romantic comedies with its unique plot and engaging characters. Whether you are a fan of romantic dramas or just looking for a new series to binge-watch, The Call Boy I Met in Paris on ReelShort is worth checking out.

