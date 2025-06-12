Fahim Saleh's murder: A complete timeline of events

Fahim Saleh, an entrepreneur and founder of Gokada, was killed in his New York apartment in July 2020. The incident gained widespread attention because of the brutal manner and meticulous planning involved.

Fahim Saleh's personal assistant, Tyrese Haspil, was eventually arrested and convicted of the crime. The motive for the murder was established to be financial theft and trying desperately not to get caught.

New York Homicide on Oxygen will be featuring the case of the murder of Fahim Saleh. The episode is set to air on June 14, 2025.

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

An exhaustive timeline of events of Fahim Saleh's murder

Early 2020: Financial theft was discovered

Trending

As per the Times of India, Fahim Saleh employed Tyrese Haspil in 2018 as his executive assistant with access to corporate finances. In January 2020, Saleh realized $90,000 had been stolen from a corporate account. Saleh confronted Haspil, who confessed to the theft.

Saleh did not report the matter to law enforcement and merely let Haspil pay back the money in installments. Nonetheless, Haspil went on to steal money by other means, such as through PayPal, and ultimately stole hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Expand Tweet

July 13, 2020: The murder

As per the press release from the District Attorney's office of New York County, Tyrese Haspil visited the lobby of Saleh's Lower East Side apartment building on the morning of July 13, 2020, at approximately 8:30 a.m. He hid in a stairwell, wearing a black suit and mask, and had a knife and a Taser.

At 1:45 p.m., Saleh walked into his apartment building after a run. A security camera captured Haspil behind him on the elevator, which opened directly into Saleh's apartment. As Saleh left the elevator, Haspil tased him in the back and stabbed him several times in the neck and torso, killing him.

Expand Tweet

July 14, 2020: The body is found

According to PEOPLE, Haspil went back to the apartment the following day with an electric saw to decapitate and dismember Saleh's body. He put the remains in construction bags he had ordered in advance. In trying to clean and get rid of evidence, Haspil stepped out to purchase a saw battery charger.

While he was away, Saleh's cousin, who couldn't contact him on the phone, went to the apartment and found the crime scene disturbed. She saw Saleh's torso and other limbs in bags, as well as the electric saw. She called the police at once, who arrived and launched their investigation.

July 15–17, 2020: Investigation and Arrest

According to People Magazine, police examined security camera footage from the building, which indicated Haspil tailing Saleh and entering the apartment. They also discovered that Haspil had made purchases using Saleh's credit card, including cleaning products and the electric saw, after the murder at a hardware store.

Expand Tweet

As per the Times of India, forensic evidence was also a Taser cartridge with a serial number traced to Haspil's Brooklyn apartment. PEOPLE reported that Haspil was arrested on July 17, 2020, at an Airbnb he rented for his girlfriend's birthday party, utilizing stolen money.

The motive and legal proceedings

As per the Times of India, investigators concluded that Haspil's motive was to cover up his continued theft from Saleh and escape prosecution. PEOPLE reported that the prosecutors brought evidence that Haspil had researched ways for dismembering and disposing of a body before the crime.

Haspil's defense claimed he acted under "extreme emotional disturbance," but prosecutors insisted the crime was premeditated. Haspil was found guilty on all counts in June 2024. He was convicted in September 2024 to a term of 40 years to life in prison for the murder of Fahim Saleh.

Watch New York Homicide on Oxygen for more details about the murder of Fahim Saleh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More