Fans debate The Last of Us creators' decision to remove gas masks to showcase Ellie's 'acting range'

The Last of Us community is once again discussing HBO’s decision to omit gas masks and airborne spores from its television adaptation of the original game. In the game, characters often wore gas masks to survive spore-filled environments, a detail rooted in the world’s lore. But in the show, creators removed this element. This move, many fans believe was made to allow more visibility of facial expressions, particularly for Ellie.

A recent Reddit thread in r/TheLastOfUs2 brought the issue back into focus, specifically criticizing the idea that removing gas masks helps highlight Ellie’s “acting range.” Some fans pointed to inconsistencies in this reasoning, while others questioned the overall effectiveness of the change.

A section of users also expressed concern over how this might affect major plot moments that depended on the presence of spores. However, not all fans agreed with the criticism. Some spoke out against the negativity aimed at The Last of Us and its lead actor.

Here are some of the reactions fans shared on Reddit:

"You mean blank stare and blank stare?" — u/TicciSpice

Every single screen shot I see of this woman either looks like she’s a deer caught in headlights or having a child. Lmao" — u/Manpons

"You forgot the awe inspiring 'head turn with blank stare'. Personally, my favorite of all the blank stares." — u/Grakch

Many comments build on this theme, but also highlight some pushback. One user argues that it’s hard to notice facial expressions either way, suggesting the reason for removing masks doesn’t hold up. Another mocks the justification by comparing “range” to a single color. A third commenter brings up that the character resembles “One Punch Man” in their expression, implying limited emotional delivery.

"can barely see facial expressions as it is" — u/Objective-Zombie9679

"Range. In the same way black is a range of colours." — u/Basso_The_Boxman

"I only see one punch man whenever I see her" — u/Jackfitz88

Not everyone in the thread agreed with the criticism. A few users called out the constant negativity in the subreddit and questioned the motives behind posts that consistently target Bella Ramsey’s performance. One fan commented that this kind of backlash feels misplaced given current global issues, while another said people are just looking for something to complain about.

"Whenever I see a post like this slagging Bella off, I realise just how sad and pathetic people can be — with everything that’s going on in the world, this is what you put your energy towards? You should be ashamed of yourselves" — u/DrZonino2022

"you guys have a problem with whatever her face is doing at any given time, jesus f*cking christ" — u/beefstewdudeguy

"For as much as this sub doesn’t like her acting/face. Why does it keep being posted daily hahaha" — u/NoShoesOnInTheHouse

Why HBO removed gas masks in The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us, whose legacy looms large over the events of season 2. (Image via Hulu)

According to showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, removing spores and gas masks from The Last of Us was a deliberate creative choice. In an interview with ComicBook.com published on January 6, 2023, Mazin explained that incorporating airborne spores would have implied widespread infection requiring everyone to wear masks constantly, which would have shifted the logic of the show's world. He said,

“If we put spores in the air, it would be pretty clear that they would spread around everywhere and everybody would have to wear a mask all the time and probably everybody would be completely infected by that point.”

Beyond narrative logic, production and performance were also factors. Unlike the video game where spores serve as environmental cues and game mechanics, the showrunners opted for tension through other means. Notably a fungal network beneath the ground that alerts the infected, as shown in The Last of Us season 2. Additionally, the decision helped ensure actors’ faces remained visible for emotional expression, which aligns with common practices in TV production.

What's happening in The Last of Us season 2 now?

Dina and Ellie prepare for their journey to Seattle in The Last of Us season 2, continuing their mission for justice. (Image via Hulu)

The third episode of The Last of Us season 2 shifted the story’s tone following Joel's death and an infected attack in Jackson. Ellie, still recovering, wanders through Joel’s house in grief. Dina, meanwhile, reveals new information about the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), sparking a disagreement over whether to act immediately.

When the council refuses to back their revenge plan, Ellie and Dina leave Jackson on their own, with help from Seth and Shimmer the horse. This differs from the game, where Tommy leaves first. Ellie also visits Joel’s grave along the way, offering coffee beans in tribute.

Their journey takes them through rugged scenery and leads to an encounter with a group of massacred Seraphites, suggesting rising conflict. Once they arrive in Seattle, it becomes clear the WLF is larger and more organized than they thought, setting up a tense path forward.

The debate around HBO’s decision to remove gas masks in The Last of Us continues to reflect the tension between game accuracy and narrative adaptation. While the showrunners maintain the change was made to serve the medium of television, some fans remain unconvinced, especially when key plot elements from the game appear altered or removed.

