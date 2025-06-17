Fatal Destination episode 3: A detailed case overview

Fatal Destination episode 3 explores the story of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared after leaving her hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on April 25, 2009. Brittanee was a 17-year-old girl from Chili, New York, who came to Myrtle Beach with her friends for spring break.

Ad

Reportedly, she walked to another hotel and texted her boyfriend that she was returning. However, Brittanee Drexel was not seen alive again. The case went cold after the initial investigation due to the lack of any concrete evidence.

However, in May 2022, the case took a major turn after a prison inmate confessed to being involved with Brittanee's murder. The Fatal Destination episode titled Missing in Myrtle Beach explores the complete investigation behind the true culprit behind Brittanee Drexel's murder. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

Ad

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

What happened to the Fatal Destination subject, Brittanee Drexel

Brittanee went on a spring break to Myrtle Beach (Image via Pexels)

As reported by My Horry News, it was in April 2009, when Brittanee Drexel and a group of teenagers made a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Her mother initially refused to let her go, since no adult was accompanying them on the trip.

Ad

As reported by People, the mother and daughter indulged in an argument that went on for several days. Reportedly, on April 22, 2009, Brittanee asked her mother if she should stay at her friend's house for a day or two, and her mother agreed. This is when Brittanee went on the trip to South Carolina, without informing her mother.

Brittanee left her and walked to Blue Water Resort to meet a friend (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, on April 23, 2009, she, along with her friends, arrived at the Bar Harbor Hotel in Myrtle Beach. Reportedly, on April 25, 2009, around 8 pm, Brittanee left her hotel and walked for 1.5 miles to Blue Water Resort to meet an old friend.

Ad

The Fatal Destination subject, Brittanee, was captured on the hotel's surveillance cameras. She was seen leaving the hotel premises around 8:45 pm. As reported by Investigation Discovery, Brittanee was texting her boyfriend, John Grieco, at that time, which suddenly stopped around 9:15 pm.

John Grieco reported that Brittanee suddenly stopped texting around 9:15 pm (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, Grieco then started calling her friends at Myrtle Beach to find out what had happened suddenly and where she was. Unable to reach her, Grieco eventually called Brittanee's mother, Dawn, who didn't know her daughter had gone to Myrtle Beach. When Brittanee's calls were left unanswered, her parents eventually informed the Rochester Police about the disappearance.

Ad

Investigation into the disappearance of the Fatal Destination subject Brittanee Drexel

Surveillance cameras recorded Brittanee leaving the hotel (Image via Pexels)

As reported by My Horry News, on April 26, 2009, authorities from Myrtle Beach Police opted for a search operation. The surveillance camera records from Blue Water Resort were retrieved. The friend whom the Fatal Destination subject went to meet was identified as Peter Brozowitz.

Ad

Peter was also on vacation, and he was soon ruled out of suspicion. When Brittanee's hotel room was searched, investigators found her clothes packed; however, her cell phone and purse were not there. The last calls on Brittanee's cellphone were traced to the south of Myrtle Beach, near the Georgetown-Charleston County line, as reported by My Horry News.

The authorities searched the nearby area for 11 days, but no bodies were retrieved.

Ad

Authorities searched the nearby area for eleven days but failed to find Brittanee's body (Image via Pexels)

As reported by 13 WHAM, it was in June 2016, when, during a news conference, the FBI stated that the Fatal Destination subject, Brittanee Drexel, was abducted and murdered shortly after she disappeared.

Ad

As reported by the Charleston Post and Courier, a prison inmate from South Carolina named Taquan Brown stated that he saw another prison inmate named Timothy Taylor se*ually abusing the Fatal Destination subject Brittanee Drexel.

Taquan Brown claimed that Timothy Taylor was behind the murder of Brittanee Drexel (Image via Pexels)

Brown claimed that in 2009, he saw Taylor whip Brittanee Drexel with a pistol before taking her inside the house as she tried to escape. Brown claimed to have heard two gunshots and then seen a wrapped body being disposed of in a pond of alligators in the nearby area. However, the authorities failed to find any concrete evidence following Brown's claims.

Ad

As reported by the Democrat & Chronicle, in 2019 Timothy Taylor filed a lawsuit against the federal officials for public defamation.

Authorities arrested the culprit behind the murder of the Fatal Destination subject, Brittanee Drexel

Raymond Moody confessed his involvement in the murder of Brittanee Drexel (Image via Pexels)

As reported by WMBF News, in May 2022, a registered s*x offender named Raymond Moody turned himself in to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Reportedly, Raymond confessed to being involved with the murder of the Fatal Destination subject Brittanee Drexel.

Ad

He directed the investigators to the location where Brittanee's potential remains could be found. As reported by the Democrat and Chronicle, on May 11, 2022, authorities found human remains near the wooded region off a gated drive outside Georgetown, after three days of searching.

DNA analysis from the remains identified as belonging to Brittanee Drexel (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, on May 15, 2022, the remains were identified as belonging to the Fatal Destination subject Brittanee Drexel through DNA analysis. As reported by the Democrat and Chronicle, Moody strangled Brittanee to death and then buried her on the early morning of April 26, 2009.

Ad

As reported by WMBF News, the Fatal Destination culprit, Raymond Moody, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, murder, and first-degree se*ual assault. As reported by 13 WHAM, Moody pleaded guilty to the charges on October 19, 2022. He was sentenced to life in prison, with an additional two consecutive terms of 30 years.

Angel Vause was sentenced to 18 years behind bars (Image via Pexels)

As reported by 13 WHAM, in March 2024, Angel Vause, Moody's girlfriend, was arrested for misleading the investigation. Reportedly, Vause lied to the FBI about her involvement in Brittanee's case.

Ad

She was found guilty of three federal charges. As per the website of the United States Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina, on February 13, 2025, Angel Vause received a sentence of 18 years behind bars.

Check out our other articles to learn more details about other cases of Fatal Destination.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More