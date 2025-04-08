Fatal Family Feuds season 2 episode 8: A detailed case overview

Fatal Family Feuds, season 2, episode 8, explores the story of John Salazar and Sarah Beasley, who were shot to death on February 13, 2010. Police officers from Monte Vista, Colorado, received an emergency call from the neighbors, who brought the couple's three children to their shelter.

Ad

When investigators reached the crime scene, they found shell casings and a graffiti saying "my drugs r not free". Initially, the case was considered to be drug gang violence, but soon, authorities realised the scene was fabricated. When investigators delved into the history of the couple, they found some crucial details, which directed them to the murderer.

The new episode of Fatal Family Feuds explores the complete investigation behind the murder of John Salazar and Sarah Beasley. The Fatal Family Feuds episode titled Custody by Blood was released on April 6, 2025, on Oxygen.

Ad

Trending

What happened to Fatal Family Feuds subjects John Salazar and Sarah Beasley?

Fatal Family Feuds victims John Salazar and Sarah Beasley were shot multiple times to death (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, when police officers from the Monte Vista Police Department arrived at the scene, they found the body of John Salazar on the driveway, while Sarah Beasley was found in the bedroom.

Ad

The couple's three children were taken to the neighbour's house. The oldest sibling revealed that they woke up to gunshots and screams from their mother, pleading. The children then revealed seeing a masked man, who pointed to told them to keep quiet.

There was spray paint on one of the walls outside the house. As per retired FBI special agent James Moore, the letters read, "my drugs r not free". Authorities initially considered the crime to be related to drugs. However, when investigators began to search for the Fatal Family Feuds subjects, they found crucial evidence that changed the direction of the investigation.

Ad

Investigators found crucial details when they started investigating the past of Fatal Family Feuds' victims (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, Sarah met John in 2010, who worked as a school guard. Sarah's brother, Adam Combs, revealed that the couple shared a healthy relationship. Sarah was earlier married to a man, Kenny Beasley, with whom she had two sons.

Ad

However, Kenny passed away after a drowning accident in 2007. She shortly had a relationship with a man named Daniel Bessey, with whom she had her youngest child. The couple eventually divorced legally, and Daniel had to pay child support.

Authorities discovered that the crime scene was staged.

Autopsy reports revealed that Fatal Family Feuds victims John was shot five times while Sarah was shot four times (Image via Pexels)

As per The Cinemaholic, forensic investigation on the two victims revealed that they were shot multiple times to death. Authorities found Point 22 Caliber Shell casings from the crime scene. Reportedly, John had five bullet wounds, while Sarah was shot four times.

Ad

Considering the graffiti, none of the Fatal Family Feuds victims' topological reports showed any signs of drugs in their system. This made it clear that the scene was fabricated by the culprit to distract the investigation.

When Daniel Bessey was brought in for interrogation, he claimed the two had split on good terms. As per Bessey, he was working in Montrose, Colorado, during the time of the murder. However, as per The Cinemaholic, when authorities tracked down his cell phone location, they found him near a tower in Gunnison, which was very close to Monte Vista.

Ad

Investigators discovered the legal conflict between Sarah Beasley and Daniel Bessey.

After the divorce, Fatal Family Feuds' culprit Daniel Bessey had to pay child support every month (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, when authorities looked into the divorce case between Sarah and Bessey, they got to know about a legal battle. Their son Edward was in Sarah's custody, and Bessey was not allowed to meet him. Additionally, Daniel Bessey has to pay a sum of $ 390 every month for support.

Ad

Investigators found a flashlight on the driveway, which they found belonged to Bessey. Upon interrogation, he explained that he had visited Sarah's residence three days before the murder to fix her car.

Reportedly, police obtained a search warrant for Daniel Bessey's house, and they found crucial details. There were handwritten notes, which had rehearsed answers for questions asked during the interrogation.

Investigators discovered the Fatal Family Feuds victims were shot with Point 22 Caliber bullets (Image via Pexels)

A rifle that fitted Point 22 Caliber bullets, despite his claim of losing it in a house fire. As reported by Oxygen, it was in December 2012 when Investigators revealed the couple's phone location records of Bessey. It revealed that Daniel Bessey was between Montrose and Gunnison from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am.

Ad

This concluded that Bessey had lied, and he was very close to the crime scene on the night of the murder. As reported by Oxygen, it was on January 5, 2013, when Daniel Bessey was arrested in Oklahoma. As per The Cinemaholic, he was charged with two counts of murder and three counts of child abuse in December 2014.

Daniel Bessey was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for homicide without any chance of parole. He was sentenced to an additional 35 years for child abuse. The Fatal Family Feuds culprit is currently serving his sentence at Fremont Correctional Facility in Cañon City, Colorado.

Ad

Check out our other articles to learn more details about other cases on Fatal Family Feuds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More