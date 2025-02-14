Fatal Family Feuds season 2: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Fatal Family Feuds season 2 is finally returning to Oxygen True Crime on February 16, 2025. The true-crime docuseries will air new episodes every Sunday at 7 pm ET/PT. The series seems to bring cases of familial discord that end in murder, making viewers rethink if "blood is thicker than water."

The 10 episodes look at different families, and each one is about a case where the things that hold the families together become the things that break them.

Fatal Family Feuds season 2 focuses on the circumstances of uncontrolled family problems. The episodes are based on true stories of family members who have killed each other after turning against each other.

Fatal Family Feuds season 2 releases on February 16, 2025

Following its release on February 16, 2025, at 7 pm ET, the second season will be available all across the globe. Here’s looking into the time for all regions:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, February 16, 2025 4 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, February 16, 2025 7 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Sunday, February 16, 2025 9 pm BRT UK (BST) Monday, February 17, 2025 1 am BST Central Europe (CET) Monday, February 17, 2025 1 am CET India (IST) Monday, February 17, 2025 5.30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, February 17, 2025 2 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, February 17, 2025 8 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, February 17, 2025 10.30 am ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, February 17, 2025 1 pm NZST

Where to watch Fatal Family Feuds season 2

On February 16, 2025, season 2 of Fatal Family Feuds will be available to watch on Oxygen True Crime. For those who can't watch live, episodes can be streamed on the Oxygen app, free on both iOS and Android. Fans can also watch the show on Prime Video.

Fatal Family Feuds season 2 episodes

In A Long Island Love Triangle, the murder of a young mother reveals a web of lies and cheating in a close-knit family.

In A Family Affair, a woman is found dead in her home after being stabbed. As investigators look into the case, they find a disturbing history of violence, incest, and a nasty inheritance battle. All of these things point to a possible link to the murder.

Killer Custody Battle, one of the episodes, is about a retired police officer whose daughter's missing case then turns into a murder case with a scary twist. On the other hand, Raging Relatives is about a wealthy family that is at war with each other and ends up in the middle of a murder investigation.

In season 2, there will also be cases where an angry ex kills his former lover, siblings who join hands to harm their mother, and a loving couple who is determined to get justice for their daughter even though it puts them in danger.

Fatal Family Feuds season 1 recap

In Fatal Family Feuds season 1, every episode depicts a murder that happens because of a small argument or long-standing tension in the family.

In the first season, there were a variety of cases, including a nasty inheritance battle, sibling rivalry, and crimes motivated by envy and money problems. Through exclusive interviews with detectives and investigators, the show showed how complicated these cases were.

Fatal Family Feuds season 2 will be available on the Oxygen app.

