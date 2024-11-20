FBI: International season 4 episode 5 ending explained: Was the Fly Team able to save Gil Shrader? 

The new season of the American police procedural drama, FBI: International season 4 premiered on CBS on October 15, 2024. The show is the second spin-off of the FBI franchise following FBI: Most Wanted, and the original FBI series.

Created by Dick Wolf and Derek Hass, FBI: International season 4 focuses on a group of special agents called the Fly Team, who are based in Budapest, Hungary. The team travels across the world to protect American citizens and interests, tackling international crime and high-stakes investigations.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers about the show.

In FBI: International season 4 episode 5 titled The Future's Looking Bright, the team tackled the abduction of an American man named Gil Shrader in Poland, who was led there by a dating site scam. They were able to save Gil along with another British hostage named Keith Edmonds, whose abduction was revealed much later in the episode.

How did the Fly team save Gil Shrader?

In FBI: International season 4 episode 5, the team discovered that an American citizen named Gil Shrader was lured to Poland by a Ukrainian woman called Natalya on a fake dating website when his daughter, Melissa, contacted them.

After investigating the website's sources, they caught one of the scammers and soon learned that it was run by handlers, not the women themselves. They found footage of Natalya and Gil being abducted. They also learned that a man known as 'Bartek' was behind the whole operation.

Smitty and Raines interrogated another victim of the scam, Larry Holbrook, who shared information about mixers held in Poland for American men to meet Ukrainian women from the website. Wes went undercover and posed as a single man and met Natalya, the woman Gilbert had traveled to meet.

After arresting Natalya, the team got her to confess that the original plan was to stage her abduction and get Gil to pay for her ransom. But Bartek changed it and was now planning to get a ransom in exchange for Gil's life. Natalya also confirmed Gil was still alive.

Later on, Melissa pretended to negotiate the ransom and the team tracked the kidnapper's location through the ransom call. The Fly Team, with the help of the Polish police, successfully rescued Gilbert from the location. However, they discovered another finger at the location which was later confirmed to be of another hostage, a British citizen named Keith Edmonds.

Smitty was particularly driven to Edmonds' case, as he had no immediate family and was never even reported missing. The team went back to the scammer that they had captured earlier and threatened him with the deportation of his family back to Ukraine. He gave them Bartek's location and they rescued Keith Edmonds, ensuring the safety of both hostages.

Wes and Vo's accidental meet-up in FBI: International season 4 episode 5

Behind-the-scenes from the show (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

Episode 5 of FBI: International season 4 opened with Wes and Raines talking about dating apps and Wes scrolling through one when he stumbled on someone's profile. However, he quite abruptly closed it, changing the topic.

Later in the episode, when Wes and Vo are in the car, Vo comments, "So, my dating app suggested we match", revealing that the profile was hers. They briefly talked about Wes' previous relationship and his love for golf, with Vo jokingly telling him to tone it down on dating apps.

This interaction has created excitement among the fans on social media, who are speculating it to be a fresh plotline involving the two central characters.

Catch new episodes of FBI: International season 4 on CBS on Tuesdays.

