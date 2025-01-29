FBI: International season 4 episode 9 ending explained: Does Cameron Vo survive after being shot?

Dick Wolf's police procedural series, FBI: International season 4 is back on CBS this January. The latest season, which began airing on October 15, 2024, introduced Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer), as the new team leader following the departure of Scott Forrester, played by Luke Kleintank.

FBI: International season 4 episode 9 premiered on January 28, 2025, and took forward the story of Fly Team pursuing the convicted felon Greg Csonka in Paris. Meanwhile, Cameron Vo, after being shot by a sniper in the fall finale, struggled for her life in the winter premiere. Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that Vo was out of danger, and the team was relieved to hear the news.

FBI: International season 4 is the third installment in the 'FBI' franchise and is co-created by Dick Wolf and Derek Haas. The show follows the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team, an elite group of agents headquartered in Budapest, as they travel across Europe to neutralize threats against American citizens.

FBI: International season 4 episode 9: Cameron Vo is on her way to recovery

In FBI: International season 4 episode 9, Special Agent Cameron Vo's journey toward recovery took center stage. After being critically injured by fugitive Greg Csonka in the fall finale, Vo was stable for a while but then her condition worsened. She had to undergo emergency surgery to repair a fractured collarbone and a damaged subclavian vein. Her condition stabilized, but she remained at risk for infection and other complications.

Vo was unconscious for the majority of the episode, and many were worried whether their beloved character would continue to be a part of the series. Vo's colleagues in the Fly Team were worried as well, which added a personal urgency to their mission to apprehend Csonka. Wes was particularly driven to exact revenge, given his connection to Mike Brooks and his concern for his team's well-being.

By the episode's end, Vo's condition had improved. She was no longer a critical case and was on the path to recovery under close medical supervision. The news marked a joyful moment for the team and they took a moment to acknowledge her strength and resilience. In these emotional moments in the past two episodes, fans also got a glimpse of the deep bonds within the Fly Team.

As the season progresses, viewers will be keen to see how Vo's recovery unfolds and how this experience influences her role within the team.

The Fly Team takes down Greg Csonka in FBI: International season 4 episode 9

In FBI: International season 4 episode 9, the Fly Team successfully took down wanted criminal Greg Csonka after his dramatic escape from prison in the last episode. Csonka was convicted of multiple crimes, including the murder of FBI Special Agent Mike Brooks, the former partner of Wes Mitchell. This personal connection, along with the attack on Vo, led Wes to take this case more seriously than ever.

The team tracked Csonka to Paris, where he sought refuge with old connections. Using his girlfriend, Valerie Marez the team tried to uncover his movements. However, Valerie led them into a trap, and Csonka took Agent Raines hostage. He asked the Fly Team for a 5-hour window, in exchange for Raines' safety.

The team had no other option, so they went back to Valerie and threatened her with the charge of aiding and abetting a criminal, which could get her visa canceled. This time, she saved her skin and called Csonka, and the team got a location. When they reached there, they only found a Belmondo Crime Family member, but they were able to get him to talk.

They got to know that Csonka planned to flee via the airport disguised as a federal agent. Once they shut down the airport, Csonka got to know the Fly Team was after him and had to switch up his plan. During the chaos, Raines managed to escape, wounding Csonka in the leg. In a final confrontation on a bridge, Wes found Csonka and attempted to arrest him.

When Csonka reached for his gun, Wes had no choice but to shoot and kill him. Meanwhile, Vo survived surgery and was expected to recover. Fans got to see the warm moment of the team briefly celebrated in Paris before heading back to Budapest.

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: International season 4.

