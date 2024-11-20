FBI season 7 episode 5 recap: Not all is well at the FBI

Episode 5 of FBI season 7, titled Pledges, was released on CBS on November 19, 2024. In the latest episode of the popular series, the agents have to deal with a bunch of angry college protesters before they discover a murder that has happened within the college premises.

The murder case turns out to be a tricky one, and Maggie, OA, and Scola come close to danger on multiple occasions while investigating the case. However, as usual, the competent agents prevail and the culprit is caught.

However, the latest episode of FBI season 7 does not end on a happy note despite the outcome of the investigation. By the end of it, ASAC Jubal is suspended by SAC Isobel for violating the bureau code. As the episode ends, Jubal’s future remains uncertain.

The latest episode of FBI season 7 starts with a murder

As the episode opens, NYPD and the FBI are seen dispersing a crowd of college protesters. They are sloganeering against their college authorities' decision to not let migrant students stay in the dorms within the college premises. The FBI agents escort the secretary out of the building.

As they do it, Maggie and OA follow the path shown by a screaming girl. There they discover a murdered body. The victim turns out to be a medical student named Jacob Aquino, a Filipino American whose parents had migrated to the USA years ago. He was a scholarship candidate and a promising student.

Scola and Syd apprehend a man named Frank Dorman from his car. As per the CCTV footage, Dorman got into a fight with the victim shortly before he was bludgeoned to death. However, even though Dorman has an extreme bias against immigrants, he cannot be tied to the case decisively.

Further investigation suggests that Freddy, Jacob’s friend, may have been involved in the case. Maggie finds drugs in Freddy’s home, and he is immediately brought in for questioning. Freddy’s entry complicates the case in FBI season 7 episode 5.

The investigation proves difficult

Freddy denies any involvement in the case. However, he does concede that his suppliers, Mario and Cesar Becceras, may have killed Jacob since the latter allegedly worked for Freddy and the brothers feared he would go to the police and testify against them.

The agents then wire up Freddy and send him to have a chat with the brothers. It turns out that they may not have killed Jacob after all. However, they have kidnapped another friend of Freddy’s and threaten to kill him if Freddy does not return the drug supplies to them.

The FBI and NYPD then together get to searching for the kidnapped person, Alistair. Thanks to their speedy action, the boy is rescued unharmed. Moreover, the Becceras brothers are killed in the shootout. However, much to the frustration of the agents, the murder weapon is not found in their possession.

FBI season 7 episode 5 ends with a twist: towards the end of the episode, the murder weapon is found in the trash can at the fraternity’s place, of which Freddy was the head. Thus, it is Freddy who murdered Jacob. He did it because the latter had learned of his involvement in the drug business, and Freddy did not trust that Jacob would keep that secret.

Jubal has a difficult time in FBI season 7 episode 5

The college protest with which the episode begins turns pretty violent, with some students even not shying away from attacking the policemen and the agents. Later on, the protestors are lined up and arrested.

To his surprise, Jubal sees that Taylor, his son, is one of those arrested. He approaches the policeman guarding them and asks him to release his son to him. After a bit of hesitation, the policeman does it.

However, this turns out to be a blunder on Jubal’s part. It reaches the Commissioner’s office that the FBI ASAC used his position to get some favor for his son. The Commissioner informs SAC Isobel about it, and the latter suspends Jubal from duty until further notice.

The next episode of the series will be released on December 3, 2024.

