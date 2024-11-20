FBI season 7 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Episode 5 of FBI season 7 was released on CBS on November 19, 2024. In the latest episode, titled Pledges, the FBI agents, led by Maggie and OA, have to brave one danger after another in order to investigate the murder of Jacob Aquino.

The episode also shows the personal life of ASAC Jubal as he bumps into his son Taylor at an unfortunate place. The senior agent does get his son out of trouble, but the fact that he uses his position to do it costs him dearly at the end of the episode.

The upcoming episode of the series, titled Perfect, will be released on December 3, 2024. Read on to learn more about the next episode of this popular series.

FBI season 7 episode 6: Release date and time

The series' next episode will be released on CBS on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. New episodes drop at 8 p.m. ET. For general convenience, the following table lists the release date and time of episode 6 alongside the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, December 3, 2024 5 PM Central Time Tuesday, December 3, 2024 7 PM Eastern Time Tuesday, December 3, 2024 8 PM British Summer Time Wednesday, December 4, 2024 1 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, December 4, 2024 5:30 AM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, December 4, 2024 2 AM Australian Central Time Wednesday, December 4, 2024 9:30 AM

FBI season 7: Streaming options and cast

If fans cannot access CBS, Paramount Plus with Showtime plan might be a good option to live stream new episodes of FBI. Apart from Paramount Plus with Showtime, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV subscriptions can also be used to watch the latest episodes live.

The cast of FBI season 7 includes:

Missy Peregrym as Agent Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan

John Boyd as Agent Stuart Scola

Lisette Olivera as Sydney Ortiz

Alana De La Garza as FBI SAC Isobel Castille

Jeremy Sisto as FBI ASAC Jubal Valentine

Katherine Renee Kane as Agent Tiffany Wallace

David Wilson Barnes as CIA Officer Peter Bradford

Vedette Lim as Analyst Elise Taylor

Taylor Anthony Miller as Analyst Kelly Moran

James Chen as Analyst Ian Lim

Daniel Hilt as Bomb Tech Aaron Hill

What happens in the latest episode?

Episode 5 begins with a violent college protest in which the students want the authorities to allow the college’s migrant students to live in the dorms. However, the FBI agents come across a dead body in a quiet part of the institution.

The victim is Jacob Aquino, a Filipino American who was a promising medical student and a scholarship candidate. The agents bring in a suspect named Frank Dorman. However, his involvement in Jacob’s murder cannot be proven.

Further investigation leads the students to Freddy, a drug dealer and a friend of Jacob’s. Freddy, in turn, leads the agents to the Becceras brothers, his suppliers. However, this lead too proves futile, as the Becceras brothers seem not to have murdered Jacob.

The latest episode of FBI season 7 has a twist towards the end; after a high-octane chase in which the Becceras brothers are gunned down, it is finally revealed that it was in fact Freddy who murdered Jacob.

The medical student had learned about Freddy’s involvement in the drug business. Afraid that he would speak up, the latter murdered him brutally and tried to put the blame on his drug suppliers.

The episode ends on a sad note for fans of the show. Jubal earlier used his position to release his son Taylor, who was one of the protestors. SAC Isobel ends up suspending him for the same at the end of the episode.

