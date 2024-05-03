Fiasco on Netflix: Full list of cast and characters 

Directed by Igor Gotesman, Netflix’s recently released Fiasco series has been billed as a comedy that involves a director shooting his directorial debut. Raphaël Valande, a French director, sets out to create a movie aimed at paying tribute to his dead grandmother.

However, the character, played by the brilliant Pierre Niney, undergoes consistent issues as one of the members of the shooting team ends up trying to sabotage the filming. The television series was written by the likes of Nicolas Slomka and Tania Gotesman for Netflix and follows suit by employing a stellar cast of actors.

Season 1 of the series, which recently premiered worldwide on Netflix on April 30, stars the likes of Nini and François Civil, with Igor Gotesman himself playing a role in the series. The series has quickly attracted viewers across the US and seems to be headed towards becoming a sleeper hit. We look at all the characters and the actors behind them, for Fiaso’s Season 1.

Netflix’s Fiasco: All characters in the French Comedy

First and foremost, the starring role of Raphael Valande goes to none other than Pierre Niney, who has been in the industry since 2007. Early reviews suggest that Niney has been seen in a different light in Fiasco, and has seemingly impressed viewers with his comedic timing.

Joining him as the protagonist of the series is none other than Francois Civil, who is seen in a double role in Fiasco. Civil stars as Tom and Barthabe, and has previously made a name for himself in projects such as Frank and As Above, So Below. He has previously been seen in multiple comedies and is only adding to his list of hilarious characters via Fiasco.

While the two major roles had both been named well before the premiere of the series, details about the roles other actors are playing will only be made evident after fans actually watch the show. Currently available to be streamed on Netflix, Fiasco stars a range of other familiar faces who are bound to add to the show’s charm.

It includes Geraldine Nakache, who has previously been seen in multiple positively-reviewed projects. These include Hey Good Looking!, Bad People, and several other French hits. The 44-year-old is now making her way to Netflix alongside some other actors that she has worked with before.

This includes Vincent Cassel, who was previously seen starring in Irreversible. While no details about Cassel or Nakache’s roles have been revealed, other faces who are confirmed to be in the series include Louise Coldefy, who has previously been seen in series such as Family Business, Inhuman Resources, and Sales Gosses.

Popular French actress Marie-Christine Barrault, who has preciously won an Acedmy Award for her role in Cousine Cousine, will also be part of Fiasco Season 1. That rounds off the overall cast list as the following:

Pierre Niney as Raphaël Valande

François Civil as Tom / Barthabé

Igor Gotesman

Géraldine Nakache

Louise Coldefy

Leslie Medina

Pascal Demolon

Juliette Gasquet

Djimo

Marie-Christine Barrault

Vincent Cassel

Of course, with the show now available to be watched on Netflix, much might depend on how Fiasco is received by viewers in the coming time.