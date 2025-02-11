From BLACKstage to Harlem: How Tracy Oliver is changing Hollywood One Story at a Time

How Tracy Oliver is changing the game with Harlem and her unstoppable career

Tracy Oliver is one of the few black voices in the industry who is able to create narratives that help amplify the voices of her community. With Harlem entering its third season as its first two episodes premiered on January 23, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, the show continues its focus on its four main leads as they continue their lives in New York's most diverse area.

Being a huge release time for season 3 of Harlem, as Black History Month is just around the corner, then what better time than now to dive deep into the career of Tracy Oliver? One of the rising black voices in cinema, she has had an impeccable track record from 2011 to now in creating projects that not only feel diverse in their execution but also help provide an entertaining escape from reality.

It's a celebrated career that has not only defied expectations but has continued to create top-notch entertainment that viewers have continued to engage with for a while.

Looking back at Harlem creator Tracy Oliver's career

Coming from South Carolina, and holding a Master's of Fine Arts in Producing from USC School of Cinematic Arts, Oliver has constantly strived in thriving when it comes to storytelling.

Establishing the black theatre company, The Black Stage, she helped amplify black voices by trying to tell stories that helped highlight her culture and also give black talent a chance to shine.

Oliver's first big role came in The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, in which she starred as Nina from 2011 to 2012.

She also earned a credit for writing and producing the series and is pretty much what started her career in Hollywood - through which she has been telling stories with black actors in the lead that are especially relatable to black audiences.

Oliver has also worked with Dan Fogelman on ABC's The Neighbors, and that led her to becoming a staff writer on Starz's Survivor's Remorse as well. Aside from that, Oliver has also had some pretty impressive accomplishments when it comes to feature films as well. Her first big project came when she collaborated with Kenya Barris on Barbershop: The Next Cut which starred Ice Cube.

However, her biggest success with films came with Girls Trip in 2017. The film starred Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish - and had a script written by Oliver and Barris. It went on to ear over $140 million worldwide which made Oliver the first African-America woman to write a movie that grossed more than $100 million at the box office.

Looking at Tracy Olivers' current day work

Following the release of Girls Trip in 2017, Oliver reteamed with Barris in 2019 for Little and even wrote her own solo feature The Sun is Also a Star. 2019 also saw her be the showrunner for First Wives Club, where each of its episodes were exclusively directed by women, and it further propelled Tracy Oliver into a world of success.

She is now best known for creating the Amazon Prime half-hour comedy called Harlem which stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and more. Oliver recently also signed a first-look deal with Apple, and it certainly looks like she is just getting started.

What is Harlem about?

Harlem, as previously mentioned, is a comedy series created by Tracy Oliver. Being on its third and final season, fans will get to see how these characters have changed since season 2. The official synopsis of the show as per Amazon Prime Video reads:

"Harlem is a new comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America."

It's a show that wears its representation on its sleeves and further establishes Oliver as the next black voice to keep an eye out for in Hollywood. Fans can check out the third and final season of Harlem on Amazon Prime Video right now.

