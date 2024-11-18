From Season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Where is Fatima?

In From Season 3 episode 9, the audience was introduced to several new plot developments that viewers are hoping to see fully detailed before the season finale on November 24, 2024. The episode showed Fatima completely isolated from Boyd and Ellis as Boyd began a journey to reunite Ellis and Fatima, despite having previously decided against it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for From season 3 episode 9. Please read at your discretion.

However, when they finally reached Fatima's location in the shed in the forest, she was not present. After failing to find her there, Ellis and Boyd searched everywhere but could not locate her.

This is because Fatima is being held captive by Elgin after he is influenced by the kimono-wearing spirit, who made him believe that the new baby inside Fatima after it was born, could help the people of Fromville by enabling them to leave the eerie place and return to their homes.

Trending

Elgin kept Fatima alive throughout From season 3 episode 9 and provided her with necessities that would aid the birth of the monster child growing inside her, including his blood. Despite her initial hesitation, she consumed the blood, and within moments, her pregnant belly expanded dramatically, highlighting the incredible powers of the unborn child.

Fatima attempted to escape multiple times, at every opportunity she had however, her attempts were eventually put to a stop by the end of From season 3 episode 9 when the spirit decided to give her a visit and physically stopped her from attempting to leave.

What does Elgin want from Fatima in From season 3 episode 9?

Fatima is expecting a child, and some believe that the baby inside her is a monster. The residents of Fromville also think that this monster child is causing Fatima to behave erratically, including harming others.

To ensure the safety of Fatima and those around her, Boyd created a secure area for her in the forest. During Boyd's attempt to leave Ellis at her mother's house in From season 3 episode 9, the pair discovered that Fatima was missing. Efforts to find her were futile.

Later in the episode, it was disclosed that Elgin was keeping Fatima confined in an underground cellar after being manipulated by a spirit wearing a kimono. The spirit persuaded Elgin that Fatima's child would save the people of Fromville and guide them back to their homes. Eager to make this happen, Elgin resolved to follow the spirit's instructions and ensure that Fatima's baby was born as soon as possible.

In one particular scene of the episode, Fatima attempted to break free from the chains that were binding her to the bed and even attacked Elgin upon his arrival. However, Elgin quickly managed to overpower her and thwart her escape attempt.

When Elgin exited the cellar, Fatima attempted to flee again after discovering a trapdoor below, but she was stopped by the spirit itself this time, resulting in the failure of her escape efforts once more.

Does Boyd in From Season 3 episode 9 have Parkinson's?

After Boyd and Ellis discover that Fatima is missing from her confinement in the forest in From Season 3 episode 9, they begin searching for her. However, as they do this, Boyd suddenly feels a shooting pain in his hand. The pain visibly disturbs him, causing him to quiver in pain. At the same time, his legs also become numb, making movement impossible.

Ellis shows clear concern for his father's well-being, however, Boyd is the type of person who would never openly admit that he is in pain. That being said, they both agree that it is better to take a break due to Boyd's declining health, and the two go to Boyd's office.

It is at this location that Boyd finally confides in Ellis that he may be experiencing symptoms of Parkinson's disease, having had a few neurological issues previously. He also mentioned that his father had the same disease, which could have possibly made him more vulnerable to it as well.

Boyd also shared his struggles with mental health with Ellis, explaining how the monsters have been tormenting him whenever he makes a mistake, leading to overwhelming feelings of guilt that are gradually consuming him.

The next episode of From Season 3 releases on November 24, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback