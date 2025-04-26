Gary Farris’s murder: A complete timeline of events

Gary Farris, a well-known Atlanta attorney, was found dead at his Cherokee County home in July 2018. Investigators discovered a bullet lodged in Gary’s rib and blood traces inside the house. It quickly became clear that this was no accident.

After almost a year of digging through evidence and interviewing witnesses, police tracked down his wife, Melody Farris, in Tennessee. Prosecutors believed she had killed Gary to gain financially and continue an affair she had tried to hide.

The case remained relatively straightforward until sentencing — when Melody, already convicted, made a shocking claim. She stood before the court and accused her son, Scott, of being the real killer. However, as reported by CBS News on April 25, 2025, the judge refused to reconsider her conviction and kept the verdict intact.

The full story later gained national attention. It was featured in an episode of 48 Hours titled The Farris Wheel. The show aired on CBS on April 26, 2025, and is now available for streaming on Paramount+. Melody and Scott both gave exclusive interviews as the twisted family drama played out on screen.

Gary Farris murder case timeline: Key events leading to the conviction

The investigation into Gary Farris’ death began in July 2018 after his remains were discovered on a burn pile on the family’s 10-acre farm in Cherokee County, Georgia.

Initially, his wife, Melody Farris, told authorities that Gary may have suffered a medical emergency while tending to the fire, according to multiple sources. However, the discovery of a bullet lodged in one of his rib bones soon shifted the investigation toward homicide.

Detectives later found additional evidence, including a spent bullet inside the home and blood traces along the basement floor and stairs. As reported by CBS News, investigators determined that Gary Farris’ phone had moved between the house and the burn pile after his death. Phone records also showed that Melody was at home alone during that time.

After nearly a year of investigation, Melody was arrested in Tennessee in June 2019. Prosecutors argued that financial troubles and extramarital affairs provided her with a strong motive for the crime.

During her trial in October 2024, Melody’s defense team pointed the finger at her son, Scott Farris. They suggested he had both the physical capability and access to the type of ammunition that matched the bullet found in Gary’s body.

Ultimately, the jury found Melody guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death, and making false statements. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years, as reported by Court TV on December 5, 2024.

Melody Farris blames her son during sentencing

Following her conviction, Melody Farris made a statement in court accusing her son, Scott, of committing the murder. As per the US Sun report dated April 25, 2025, she told the judge:

"Not only did I not do this, I know who did..... I know Scott killed his father."

She alleged that she had protected him for six years but could no longer stay silent. Melody claimed that she saw Scott near the burn pile the morning Gary Farris’ body was found and suggested he cleaned parts of the property afterward. She further alleged that Scott planted a bullet in the basement to frame her.

Despite her claims, the judge rejected her request to overturn the verdict, focusing instead on the evidence presented during the trial.

Scott Farris, who was never charged, firmly denied the allegations. In an interview with 48 Hours correspondent Peter Van Sant, he stated:

"I absolutely had nothing to do with my father's death. And it was 100% Melody Farris who murdered my father."

The role of financial tensions in the case

Financial strain within the Farris family played a significant role in the prosecution’s case. Gary Farris was reportedly the sole provider, covering expenses for both his wife and children. According to NBC’s Dateline report dated January 17, 2025, Gary’s generosity created tensions among family members, particularly as disputes over money became more frequent.

Prosecutors pointed out that Melody had access to Gary Farris’s financial accounts and that her relationship with Roy "Rusty" Barton, a man she allegedly continued seeing after Gary’s death, further illustrated her motive. Witnesses testified that Melody and Gary lived separate lives despite being married for nearly four decades.

48 Hours explores the complex family dynamics

The case received renewed attention when CBS's 48 Hours aired an episode titled The Farris Wheel on April 26, 2025. Featuring interviews with both Melody and Scott, the episode highlighted the fractured family relationships and the conflicting narratives that emerged after Gary Farris’ death.

As documented in the CBS News report dated April 25, 2025, Melody, in her exclusive interview, insisted that Scott orchestrated what she described as “the perfect murder.” Meanwhile, Scott accused his mother of fabricating lies to cover up her own actions.

