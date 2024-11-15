Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5 ending explained: Why Mary does not want to attend Thanksgiving?

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5 was released on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 8 pm EST on CBS. Titled Thanksgiving, the episode documents the changing family dynamics of both the Cooper and the McAllister families. The last time the viewers saw the Cooper's celebration of Thanksgiving was back in Young Sheldon when George Sr. was still alive.

The episode narrates how the untimely demise of the patriarch of the family has completely changed the notion of a family celebration for the rest of the members. At the beginning of the episode, Georgie maintains their family tradition of Thanksgiving, trying to fill his father's shoes. He asks Mandy to join the Coopers with CeeCee, to which she agrees.

However, all their plans take a twist when Mary is apathetic towards Georgie's invitation. Her unwillingness to attend Thanksgiving comes from her grief of losing her husband. She still is unable to accept the sudden death of her partner, especially when the Cooper family had shared core memories on this day, as seen in Young Sheldon.

Why is Georgie eager to celebrate Thanksgiving in Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5?

Georgie in Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5 (Image via CBS)

In the previous episodes of the series, the viewers have seen that Geogrie is trying his very best to keep the promise he had given to his father. Despite his growing responsibilities, he gives it all to keep the family together. Celebrating Thanksgiving with his family is a way for him to pay tribute to his dead father while also trying to take his father's responsibility.

At the beginning of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5, the viewers see Georgie visiting his mother in the church to ask him if the Cooper family can still have a Thanksgiving party for the first time without its main member. Mary stated that she was not too willing to make it happen this year, even though she had been the most enthusiastic about it back then.

When Georgie tries to persist, he immediately realizes that his mother still hasn't recovered from the grief. In order to persuade his mother, he asks Missy to join, but she rejects his proposal, having other plans. Georgie is heartbroken, realizing he couldn't keep the Coopers together, disappointed at himself for not being able to fill his father's shoes.

When Mandy pays a visit to the auto shop to bring lunch for him, Jim informs that Georgie has been very upset about Thanksgiving and is moody to the customers. This makes her realize that she should take the initiative of bringing both families together for this day as a gift to her husband.

Mandy brings the Cooper and McAllister families together for Thanksgiving

A still from Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5 (Image via CBS)

Audrey, showing a very different side of her nature, willfully agrees to have a Thanksgiving with both families. Mandy visits Connie and Dale, asking them to join the McAllisters for Thanksgiving. Though Dale initially planned to go camping with Connie, she happily canceled it without letting him have a say. The two decide to come over, realizing Georgie needs this very much.

Despite the initial rejection, Mandy attempts to convince Missy again, and this time she agrees. But in return, Mandy is forced to take her to tattooing, keeping it a secret from the others. She pays Mary a visit, requesting that she join them again. Mandy instantly realizes that this makes Mary angry and emotional at the same time. She screams at her, saying Mandy could never known the pain of losing a husband.

Why does Mary leave the Thanksgiving dinner in Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5

Thanksgiving dinner in Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5 (Image via CBS)

Except for Mary and Sheldon, all the remaining Coopers agree to join for the dinner. Audrey begins her preparations in the morning, but she is unhappy about Jim drinking early. This symbolizes her fear of losing her husband, considering she had witnessed the collapse of a family after the death of its central member.

Connie and Dale reach their home with Missy, who is wearing socks to hide her tattoo. Meanwhile, Connor presents a quirky performance to the family with his Accordion. The family begins to get together in a holiday mood, which increases when Mary pays an expected visit to the McAllister residence. Georgie clearly seems happy about having his entire family together, grateful to Mandy for her effort, and all of them join the table for the feast.

Audrey and Jim's argument escalates in Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5 (Image via CBS)

This is when Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5 takes a grave turn. Audrey was clearly frustrated about Jim's constant drinking from the morning. Their debate elevates during the dinner, which Connor and Mandy know has been a family tradition. Listening to them arguing, Mary's mood changes completely, and she storms out of the residence.

Georgie follows and chases her outside, asking if she is disturbed about them fighting. Mary finally opens up and says she is not upset about their argument but misses when she could argue with her husband. Then, she realizes that she can't do it anymore. Mary's words symbolize how people grieve in different ways. Difficult times with a person share equal significance as cheerful ones once the person is gone.

The ending scene of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5(Image via CBS)

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5 shows how George Sr. shares the same significance in their lives as he did when he was alive. Realizing her mother's condition, Georgie decides to take his mother and sister to his father's grave and celebrate Thanksgiving with him. They share the space with the former head of the family, eating pies the way they used to. Though Missy thinks it's weird, this scene clearly reflects the family learning ways to fill their void and get through the grief.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage episode 5 and all the previous episodes are available for streaming on CBS and Paramount Plus.

