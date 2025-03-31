Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is an upcoming Netflix docuseries that delves into the investigation behind the Golgi Beach serial killings. Spanning over two decades, from 1993 to 2011, a series of mysterious murders took place along Ocean Parkway in Suffolk County, Long Island.

Most of the victims found by the police were connected to the adult industry, who mysteriously disappeared and were never seen alive. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is a three-part documentary series that is set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 31, 2025, at 3 am EST.

Elizabeth Wolff serves as the executive producer of the Netflix series. The official synopsis of the docuseries reads:

"A look back at the women who disappeared from New York City and Long Island before the 2010 discovery of female remains found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, which lead authorities to believe the deaths were all connected."

What is the release date and time of Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer?

As mentioned in the introduction, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 31, 2025, at 3 pm EST. Below is a list of release timings of the docuseries across different time zones.

Regions Release Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) March 31, 2025 12:00 am (PST) USA (Eastern Time) March 31, 2025 3:00 am (EST) Brazil (BRT) March 31, 2025 5:00 am (BRT) UK (BST) March 31, 2025 8:00 am (BST) Central Europe (CET) March 31, 2025 9:00 am (CET) India (IST) March 31, 2025 1:30 pm (IST) South Africa (SAST) March 31, 2025 9:00 am (SAST) Phillippines (PHT) March 31, 2025 3:00 pm (PHT) Australia (ACDT) March 31, 2025 5:00 pm (ACDT) New Zealand (NZST) March 31, 2025 7:00 pm (NZST)

What is the story of the Gilgo Beach Island serial murders?

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer explores the investigation of the Gilgo Beach Island serial murders (Image via Pexels)

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer mainly focuses on the Gilgo Beach Island serial murders, which took place from 1993 to 2011. As per Tudum, multiple mysterious disappearances were reported in a road stretch called Ocean Parkway, located in Suffolk County, New York.

As per Fox 5 News, the bodies of four victims were discovered around the Gilgo Beach area in December 2010. These victims, later referred to as The Gilgo Four, were found scattered within a mile of each other.

As per CBS News, the investigation initially began with the disappearance of a woman named Shannan Gilbert. She worked as an escort who made a frantic 911 call on May 1, 2010. Shannan claimed that someone was following her, and by the time police reached the scene, she was gone.

Between March to April 2011, six additional sets of human remains were retrieved across Suffolk County and Nassau County. CBS News further reported that the body of Shannan Gilbert was found in December 2011, more than a year and a half after her disappearance.

The culprit behind the Gilgo Beach Island serial murders was arrested

Rex Andrew Heuermann is the prime culprit of Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Image via Pexels)

As per CBS News, it was in March 2022 when a man named Rex Andrew Heuermann was identified as the prime suspect in the serial killings. Reportedly, Andrew Heuermann was an architect who lived around the neighborhood of Massapequa Park, located in South Long Island.

As per the outlet, Andrew first became connected to the crimes when his dark green Chevrolet Avalanche truck was identified by a witness at one of the crime scenes.

As per The Washington Post, when authorities tracked down Andrew's call records, they found that he was allegedly in contact with three, among "The Gilgo Four" victims. His search history allegedly contained child po*nography, and the updates on the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach Island serial murders investigation.

DNA testing revealed that Andrew Heuermann was connected to the Gilgo Beach Island serial murders (Image via Pexels)

According to CNN, investigators extracted DNA from a discarded pizza crust. They used mitochondrial testing to compare the sample with a strand of hair found on a burlap fibre bag that had been used to wrap one of the victims.

Andrew's wife filed for a divorce less than a week after his arrested, as reported by CNN. Authorities found that each of the crimes had been committed while Andrew's wife and children were out of the state.

Rex Andrew Heuermann is currently facing death charges for 6 murders. However, he maintains his innocence, and investigations are still going on. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is set to provide details about the span of crimes, as the investigation continues.

