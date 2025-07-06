Grantchester season 10: Full list of cast and characters

Set in the 1950s, Grantchester was first broadcast in 2014 and is based on a collection of short stories written by James Runcie. The series revolves around an Anglican vicar, Sidney Chambers, who assists an overworked Detective Inspector in solving crimes.

However, while Chambers is written off the show, his role is taken over by Will Davenport and then later Alphy Kotteram. Together, the two form an unlikely partnership and navigate all sorts of trouble while shifting through the ever-changing landscape of the 1960s.

Since its debut, Grantchester has seen multiple renewals. In June 2024, it was confirmed that the show would return for its 10th season. According to The Sun, the series was renewed once again for an 11th season, with the announcement made in June 2025.

Exploring the cast of ITV detective drama Grantchester season 10

Rishi Nair as the Reverend Alphy Kotteram

Rishi Nair (Image via Instagram/@RishiNair)

Born January 22, 1991, Rishi Kumar Nair is an English actor who is best known for his roles across various television productions. He made his big screen debut in the film I’m Still Here in 2013, but found success on television after his appearance in Silent Witness in 2015.

Nair’s breakthrough role came with his portrayal of Sami Maalik in Hollyoaks, where he starred from 2017 to 2021. Post that, he was featured in several television productions, including Treason, Whitstable Pearl, and more, before taking over the lead role in Grantchester in 2024.

Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating

Robson Green (Image via Instagram/@robsongreenonthegram)

Robson Golightly Green is an English actor, singer-songwriter, and television presenter, best known for his roles across a catalogue of television productions. Green earned his first acting credits in 1989 in the film A Night on the Tyne but made his debut as an actor the year before in Shields Stories.

He also made his small-screen debut in 1989, starring as Jimmy Powell in Casualty from 1989 to 1992, and later in Soldier Soldier from 1991 to 1995.

Following that, he became a prolific television actor, starring in over a dozen series, including Waterloo Road, Strike Back, and Wire in the Blood. As a TV presenter, Green has hosted shows such as Tales from Northumberland, Extreme Fishing, and more over the years.

Melissa Johns as Jennifer Scott

Melissa Johns (Image via Instagram/@melissa_johns_1)

A British actress and disability activist, Melissa Johns is best known for her role as Sadie in The Interceptor. She made her acting debut in 2015 with her role in The Interceptor and has since starred in Coronation Street, Life, Grantchester and Adolescence.

Not only that, between 2017 and 2020, Johns earned several honors, including recognition on the Shaw Trust's Power List, the U.K.'s 100 most influential disabled people, and more.

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Nick Brimble in a still from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (Image via Netflix)

Born on 22 July 1944, Nicholas Brimble is an English actor whose career has spanned over 50 years across film, theatre, and television productions. Brimble made his acting debut in 1968 in various theatre productions but didn’t earn his first major film or television role until 1971.

He eventually achieved his breakthrough in 1971 and went on to become a prolific actor, starring in notable series such as Wessex Tales, Barbara of the House of Grebe, Softly Softly, Z-Cars, The Professionals, Space: 1999, and more.

Since then, Brimble has continued to work consistently in British television, theatre productions, and international films, alongside voice acting and radio dramas.

Kacey Ainsworth as Catherine "Cathy" Keating

Kacey Ainsworth (Image via Instagram/@kaceyainsworth

A prolific British actor, Kacey Ainsworth made her film debut in the 1995 production Practice before making her first television appearance in the 1996 series The Bill. However, Ainsworth got her breakthrough in 2000 when she starred as Little Mo Mitchell in EastEnders from 2000 to 2006.

This eventually led to another regular role, where she portrayed Inspector Jenny Black in HolbyBlue from 2007 to 2008. After that, Ainsworth earned roles on various television series, but her next major role came when she was cast as Cathy Keating in Grantchester in 2014.

Other actors featuring in the new Grantchester season 10

The British television series also features other actors who appear throughout season 10 of Grantchester, contributing to the murder-mystery storyline. The list of the other cast members in the series is given below:

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Sylvia Chapman

Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Grantchester is available to watch live on PBS or can be streamed online through the PBS App.

