Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6: Release date, where to watch, and more

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 5 was released on March 23, 2025, but the mystery of the murder victim is still under tight wraps. As the four main characters, Birdie, Catherine, Alice, and Brett struggle to make sense of their personal lives in the present-day timeline, they can be seen doing their best with trying to cover up the murder they committed in the future timeline.

Episode 6 of Grosse Pointe Garden Society, titled Plant Parenthood, is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 10/9c (NBC). This will mark the last time an episode of the show is aired on a Sunday as NBC has made a major scheduling change, owing to which new episodes will premiere on Friday in April.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 releases on March 30

Below are the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, March 30, 2025 10:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, March 30, 2025 10:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Sunday, March 30, 2025 11:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Monday, March 31, 2025 3:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Monday, March 31, 2025 4:00 am CET India (IST) Monday, March 31, 2025 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, March 31, 2025 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, March 31, 2025 10:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, March 31, 2025 12:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, March 31, 2025 3:00 pm NZST

In case of a missed broadcast, interested viewers can still watch the episode on NBC later and the next day on Peacock. Further, it will also be available for buying on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Amazon.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 5 recap

In Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 5 titled Pollination, Catherine finds out some shocking things about her husband Tucker. First, she learns that he has installed cameras in the smoke alarms. Then, he admits that he was the one who got Gary kidnapped. Catherine tries the seductive approach to bring her marriage with Tucker back on track.

Alice and Doug's relationship appears to be in a better place, while Brett finds someone he actually likes through one of the dating apps he was using. However, Alice and Brett's friendship ends up on the rocks, as the latter tells the former that there is nothing for him in their friendship.

Ford leans about Birdie and Joel's clandestine meetings and decides to cut off ties with her. He tells Birdie that he does not want to go to college because his parents' marriage is in a fragile state. When Birdie meets one of her exes, he advises her that if she wants to be Ford's mother, she should do her best.

Birdie and Joel's feelings for each other become clear when the latter confronts her regarding Ford's reluctance to go to college. With no other option in sight, Birdie meets Ford's adoptive mother, Misty, and tries to make peace with her as they both want the best for Ford.

In the future timeline, Catherine volunteers to drive Quiche's car to the garden with Quiche in the trunk where they plan to bury him. A drunk Birdie accompanies Catherine. They do this so that if they get pulled over, they can say that Catherine is driving Birdie home. However, they find out that the car has run out of gas.

Since they have no cash, card, or even their phones, they decide to rummage through Quiche's pockets where Catherine finds some pills in a bottle. When she tries to trade those pills with the assistant at the gas station, he also asks for her bracelet which she reluctantly gives.

In the present timeline, Gary takes some pills from a similar bottle while loading some boxes in the store room. Is Gary Quiche? Stay tuned to Grosse Pointe Garden Society to find out.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on Peacock and NBC.

